Plant-based omega-3s work better than expected in a year-long diet study

Under carefully controlled dietary conditions, plant-based ALA from flaxseed oil meaningfully raises long-chain omega-3 levels, challenging assumptions about poor conversion while underscoring why vegans may still need algae-derived EPA and DHA.

Study: Impact of α-linolenic acid supplementation on long-chain n-3 fatty acid profiles in Western, flexitarian, vegetarian, and vegan diets. Image Credit: FamStudio / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers investigated whether flaxseed oil, an established rich source of plant-based alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), can meaningfully increase levels of biologically active long-chain omega-3s, EPA and DHA, in the human body under controlled dietary conditions. The study sought to evaluate whether this approach could improve omega-3 status, particularly in vegetarians and vegans who routinely exhibit low EPA and DHA levels.

Contrary to the widespread assumption that the human body only poorly converts plant-derived ALA into long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, the study found that ALA supplementation significantly increased erythrocyte EPA, DPA, and DHA levels across all dietary patterns when dietary omega-6 intake was controlled. These findings suggest that baseline omega-3 status, rather than dietary pattern or gender, is the strongest determinant of the magnitude of relative response.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Human Health

Decades of research have established long-chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), as critical determinants of cardiovascular health, brain function, and inflammation regulation.

Nutritional studies have consistently shown that fatty fish are the primary dietary source of EPA and DHA, explaining why vegetarians and vegans often exhibit substantially lower circulating levels of these fatty acids compared with omnivores.

Although previous research has demonstrated that EPA and DHA can be synthesized endogenously from ALA, this conversion is generally regarded as limited and influenced by multiple metabolic and dietary factors rather than being absent.

Related Stories

ALA is an essential fatty acid found in plant foods such as flaxseeds, walnuts, and chia seeds. However, many plant-based diets are also high in linoleic acid (LA), an omega-6 fatty acid that competes with ALA for the same desaturase enzymes, potentially constraining the conversion of ALA into long-chain omega-3 metabolites.

NuEva Study Design and Objectives

The present NuEva study aimed to address this knowledge gap and inform dietary guidance by investigating whether a sustained intake of flaxseed oil, embedded within a nutrient-optimized diet, could improve long-chain omega-3 status in individuals who do not consume fish. The study also examined whether factors such as age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and baseline fatty acid status influence ALA-to-omega-3 conversion.

The NuEva study is a prospective, non-randomized intervention trial involving 168 participants categorized into four dietary patterns: Western diet (omnivores), flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans. The intervention lasted 12 months and provided participants with nutrient-optimized menu plans designed to maintain a favorable omega-6-to-omega-3 ratio, thereby reducing metabolic competition for shared enzymatic pathways.

Dietary Intervention and Measurements

From the third through the twelfth month, participants received daily flaxseed oil supplementation providing approximately 3 grams of ALA. Fatty acid profiles were assessed in both blood plasma and erythrocyte, red blood cell, membranes every three months. Sociodemographic data and medical history were also analyzed to identify potential predictors of conversion efficiency, including sex, BMI, age, and baseline fatty acid status.

Effects on Omega-3 Fatty Acid Status

Analyses revealed that consistent, moderate flaxseed oil supplementation within a controlled dietary context effectively improved omega-3 status. Levels of ALA in erythrocyte membranes increased across all diet groups by 22.5% to 38.4%.

More importantly, downstream long-chain omega-3 metabolites also increased significantly. EPA concentrations rose by 27.3% to 40.7%, docosapentaenoic acid (DPA) by 27.2% to 40.7%, and DHA by 12.8% to 26.0% across the different dietary patterns.

Despite these improvements, important differences remained between diet groups. Vegans consistently exhibited the lowest absolute concentrations of EPA and DHA. Although they demonstrated the largest relative increases in EPA and DPA during the intervention, their final absolute levels remained lower than those observed in omnivores and flexitarians.

Determinants of ALA Conversion Efficiency

Analyses of predictors of conversion efficiency showed that sex, BMI, age, linoleic acid status, and arachidonic acid status were not significant determinants of ALA conversion. Instead, baseline EPA status emerged as the strongest predictor. Participants with low initial EPA levels experienced markedly greater increases compared with those with higher baseline levels.

Phenotypic markers of desaturase activity further suggest that providing ALA within a diet characterized by a favorable omega-6 to omega-3 ratio may allow endogenous fatty acid-converting enzymes to operate with fewer competitive constraints, facilitating conversion without implying full normalization of long-chain omega-3 status.

Dietary Implications and Recommendations

This study provides robust long-term evidence that plant-derived ALA can be converted into biologically relevant long-chain omega-3 fatty acids to a greater extent than often observed in uncontrolled dietary settings, when dietary conditions are optimized. However, while flaxseed oil supplementation substantially improved omega-3 status across all dietary patterns, it did not eliminate absolute differences in EPA and DHA levels between vegans and omnivores.

To compensate for the absence of marine sources, vegetarians and vegans are therefore advised to combine regular intake of ALA-rich foods such as flaxseed and walnuts with algae-derived EPA and DHA supplements to achieve adequate long-chain omega-3 intake.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Hugo Francisco de Souza

Written by

Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. (2025, December 17). Plant-based omega-3s work better than expected in a year-long diet study. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 17, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251217/Plant-based-omega-3s-work-better-than-expected-in-a-year-long-diet-study.aspx.

  • MLA

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Plant-based omega-3s work better than expected in a year-long diet study". News-Medical. 17 December 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251217/Plant-based-omega-3s-work-better-than-expected-in-a-year-long-diet-study.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. "Plant-based omega-3s work better than expected in a year-long diet study". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251217/Plant-based-omega-3s-work-better-than-expected-in-a-year-long-diet-study.aspx. (accessed December 17, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Francisco de Souza, Hugo. 2025. Plant-based omega-3s work better than expected in a year-long diet study. News-Medical, viewed 17 December 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251217/Plant-based-omega-3s-work-better-than-expected-in-a-year-long-diet-study.aspx.

Suggested Reading

A new trial investigates whether the MIND diet can be scaled for obesity management
Vegan diet with unhealthy plant foods promotes greater weight loss than Mediterranean diet
Lack of dietary iron weakens immune response in the lungs
Dash diet cuts diabetes complications by targeting blood pressure kidney health and inflammation
Mediterranean diet benefits identified by SPARC levels
Combined healthy eating and exercise linked to greater reductions in visceral fat
Long-term calorie restriction can slow cellular markers of brain aging
Can diet calm early memory problems? Anti-inflammatory Mediterranean eating shows promise

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Virtual diet and exercise program shows promise in reducing lymphoma treatment side effects