Wearable AI device detects early signs of frailty in older adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of ArizonaDec 22 2025

University of Arizona researchers in the Gutruf Lab have developed a comfortable, easy-to-use wearable device that incorporates artificial intelligence to detect subtle warning signs of frailty, signifying a leap forward in elderly care.

"The current model of care is lagging behind," said Philipp Gutruf, associate department head of biomedical engineering and senior author on the study. "Right now, we often wait for a fall or hospitalization before we assess a patient for frailty. We wanted to shift the paradigm from reactive to preventative."

The project study, published in Nature Communications on Dec. 20, introduces a soft mesh sleeve worn around the lower thigh that monitors and analyzes leg acceleration, symmetry and step variability.

Frailty, which indicates greater susceptibility to falls, disabilities and hospitalization, affects 15% of U.S. residents 65 and older, according to a 2015 study in the Journals of Gerontology. 

"This device allows clinicians to intervene early, potentially preventing costly and dangerous outcomes," said Gutruf.

Form and function define design

The associate professor has spent the last seven years at the U of A developing technology that monitors biomarkers. His lab published a study in May on an adhesive-free wearable that measures water vapor and skin gases to track signs of stress.

Adapting and expanding on that technology, the approximately two-inch-wide, 3D-printed sleeve lined with tiny sensors is "designed to be invisible," said Gutruf.

Related Stories

The sleeve simultaneously records and analyzes motion of the wearer and produces an AI analysis. With the device sending just the results, not the actual hundreds of hours of recorded data, transmission is reduced by 99% and the need for high-speed internet is eliminated. Results are transferred via Bluetooth to a smart device. And long-range wireless charging capabilities free the user from plugging in the device or swapping out a battery.

"Continuous, high-fidelity monitoring creates massive datasets that would normally drain a battery in hours and require a heavy internet connection to upload. We solved this with Edge AI," said Kevin Kasper, lead study author and biomedical engineering doctoral candidate.

The AI-enabled technology is "an ideal solution for remote patient monitoring in rural or under-resourced communities," he added.

"We are effectively putting a lab on the patient, no matter where they live." 

Source:

University of Arizona

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.25422/azu.data.29614193

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI indelibly transforms solid tumor drug development
Study finds moderate readiness for AI use among young family physicians in Europe
Sylvester part of major national study on AI use in breast cancer screening
AI algorithm proves more accurate than experts in glaucoma detection
Artificial intelligence enhances safety and precision in pediatric anesthesia
AI analysis of chest X-rays may reveal early signs of aging
Researchers propose five key questions for effective adoption of AI in clinical practice
APA urges safeguards for using AI in mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Your web habits can identify you: Just four websites can reveal who you are