LI-COR's Carbon Node named “Internet of Environment Solution of the Year” in 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards program

LI-COR announced today that its Carbon Node is the recipient of the "Internet of Environment Solution of the Year" award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough. IoT Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Image Credit: Image Credit: LI-COR, Inc.

"The Carbon Node is a major step forward in our Internet of the Environment framework," said Taylor Thomas, Group Product Manager at LI-COR. "It's a foundational piece to an IoE ecosystem where advanced sensors, automated processing, and cloud-based tools work together effortlessly and ultimately help users understand carbon dynamics at scale."

LI-COR has expanded this IoE framework to include the Carbon Node, a first-of-its-kind carbon flux monitoring solution that helps users collect research-grade carbon flux data. Its easy setup, automatic data processing, and scalability make it an ideal tool for a variety of research applications.

"The Carbon Node represents a radical simplification of research-grade ecosystem carbon flux monitoring," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough. "Research-grade carbon flux monitoring has previously only been accessible to research organizations, and most MRV solutions rely on modeling, estimation, or inventory-based methods. The Carbon Node offers a simple and powerful upgrade to traditional carbon monitoring. It's faster to deploy, easier to use, and more reliable than legacy systems, while still delivering the precision that climate accountability demands."

In addition to its accessible and scalable setup, the Carbon Node also provides a daily footprint analysis, gap filling, time-stamped CO 2 flux data, and QC using industry-standard, peer-reviewed methods. At its core is the LI-720 Carbon Flux Sensor, which takes accurate carbon dioxide flux measurements at a concentration of 10 Hz. Together, these features support users in getting trustworthy answers to their carbon questions both quickly and easily.

If you're managing a carbon offset project, data quality can make or break your credit integrity, Our solution makes it possible to place and manage multiple Carbon Nodes across an ecosystem. This product represents a massive simplification and democratization of traditional EC systems, also requiring significantly less investment in setup, data processing, and maintenance. We're thrilled to accept this award from IoT Breakthrough, and we remain committed to innovating and developing high-quality environmental and biotechnology products that remain at the forefront of modern research technology." Tom Reslewic, CEO, LI-COR

