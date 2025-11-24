Study finds moderate readiness for AI use among young family physicians in Europe

Nov 24 2025

Background: In this study, researchers surveyed 134 young family physicians from 20 European countries to understand how ready they are to use AI in primary care. The web survey used the Medical AI Readiness Scale (MAIRS), which rates four areas: cognition (understanding), ability (skills), vision (future value), and ethics. The maximum possible score is 110, with higher scores indicating greater readiness.

What this study found:

  • Overall readiness was moderate (median 69/110) with wide variation.

  • About one-quarter of participants said they never use AI in family medicine, and frequent use was uncommon.

  • Participants who reported knowing more about current AI applications and how AI is used in health care scored higher on readiness.

  • Age and training level were not linked to readiness in this sample.

Implications: AI tools are advancing quickly but uneven readiness and low day-to-day use suggest a need for training and curricula tailored to primary care. 

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
