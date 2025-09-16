Artificial intelligence detects mild depression through micro-movements in facial muscles

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Waseda UniversitySep 16 2025

Depression is one of the most common mental health challenges, but its early signs are often overlooked. It is often linked to reduced facial expressivity. However, whether mild depression or subthreshold depression (StD) (a mild state of depressive symptoms that does not meet the criteria for diagnosis but is a risk factor for developing depression) is associated with changes in facial expressions remains unknown.

In light of this, Associate Professor Eriko Sugimori and doctoral student Mayu Yamaguchi from the Faculty of Human Sciences, Waseda University, Japan, have now investigated changes in facial expression in Japanese undergraduates using facial data and artificial intelligence. The study was published in the journal of Scientific Reports on 21 August 2025.

"As concerns around mental well-being have been rising, I wanted to explore how subtle non-verbal cues, such as facial expressions, shape social impressions and reflect mental health using artificial intelligence-based facial analysis," says Sugimori.

The researchers asked 64 Japanese university students to record short self-introduction videos. Another group of 63 students then rated how expressive, friendly, natural, or likeable the speakers appeared. At the same time, the team used OpenFace 2.0, an artificial intelligence system that tracks micro-movements in facial muscles, to analyze the same videos.

The results revealed a consistent pattern. Students who reported subthreshold depressive symptoms were rated by their peers as less friendly, expressive, and likable. Interestingly, they were not judged as more stiff, fake, or nervous. This suggests that StD does not make people appear overtly negative but rather tones down their positive expressivity.

Artificial intelligence analysis revealed specific patterns of eye and mouth movements, such as the inner brow raiser, upper lid raiser, lip stretcher, and mouth-opening actions that were more frequent in participants with StD. These subtle muscle movements were strongly linked to depression scores, even though they were too fine for untrained observers to pick up on.

The researchers note that their study was conducted with Japanese students, an important consideration given that cultural norms influence how people express emotions.

"Our novel approach of short self-introduction videos and automated facial expression analysis can be applied to screen and detect mental health in schools, universities, and workplaces," says Sugimori.

The proposed approach could be used in mental health technology, digital health platforms, or employee wellness programs to monitor psychological well-being efficiently.

"Overall, our study provides a novel, accessible, and non-invasive artificial intelligence-based facial analysis tool for early detection of depression (before the appearance of clinical symptoms), enabling early interventions and timely care of mental health," concludes Sugimori.

Source:

Waseda University

Journal reference:

Sugimori, E., & Yamaguchi, M. (2025). Subthreshold depression is associated with altered facial expression and impression formation via subjective ratings and action unit analysis. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-15874-0

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Keto diet reduces depression symptoms by 70% in college students
Ketogenic diet shows promise in reducing depression symptoms in college students
Personalized form of electric brain stimulation shows promise for treating depression
Depressive symptoms may interfere with learning to actively avoid unpleasant events
Herbal remedies show promise for treating depression
Changing the narrative on hormone-related mood disorders in women
Association between depression and diabetes remains the same, regardless of where people live
GeneSight test improves outcomes in major depressive disorder, meta-analysis shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Too much caffeine may worsen stress for students hooked on studying