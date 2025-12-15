Novel diagnostic approach enables detection of antibiotic resistance and pathogenicity in Klebsiella strains

Antibiotic resistance is one of the most pressing—and quietly advancing—challenges facing modern medicine. Among the most dangerous bacterial pathogens driving this crisis is Klebsiella pneumoniae, a microorganism capable of causing severe infections while evading both antibiotics and the human immune system.

Now, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Füsun Can at Koç University School of Medicine has developed a novel diagnostic approach that enables the rapid and simultaneous detection of both antibiotic resistance and high virulence in Klebsiella pneumoniae. The research has been recognized with the 2025 Nature MDx Impact Award, highlighting its scientific originality and strong potential for real-world clinical impact.

Detecting resistance and virulence—at the same time

Klebsiella pneumoniae normally exists harmlessly in the human gut and on the skin. However, in vulnerable patients—particularly those in hospital settings—it can cause life-threatening conditions such as pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and sepsis. In recent years, especially concerning strains have emerged that combine multidrug resistance with hypervirulence, making infections both harder to treat and more severe.

Prof. Dr. Can's team focused on precisely these strains. Their newly developed diagnostic system identifies, in a single and rapid test, the genetic markers responsible for both pathogenicity and antibiotic resistance. Until now, these features could only be assessed separately, often through time-consuming procedures that delayed effective treatment.

The ability to capture this critical information simultaneously represents a significant advance in molecular diagnostics.

Why speed matters in antibiotic resistance

Unlike viral outbreaks, bacterial resistance does not erupt suddenly—but its cumulative impact is profound. Delayed or inappropriate antibiotic treatment increases mortality risk, prolongs hospital stays, and accelerates the spread of resistant strains.

Rapid, accurate diagnosis is therefore central to effective clinical decision-making. By enabling clinicians to identify the most dangerous Klebsiella strains at an early stage, this new approach supports timely, targeted therapy and strengthens infection-control strategies in healthcare settings.

International recognition from Nature

The Nature MDx Impact Award is presented to research that not only advances diagnostic science but also addresses urgent clinical needs. In its evaluation, Nature highlighted the project's originality, translational relevance, and potential for broad implementation.

The study's selection underscores the growing importance of molecular epidemiology and precision diagnostics in confronting the global antibiotic resistance crisis. The project is supported by international industry collaboration, further strengthening its pathway toward clinical application.

Looking ahead: From diagnosis to new therapies

Beyond diagnostics, Prof. Dr. Can's research program aims to unravel how Klebsiella pneumoniae evades the immune system—a key step toward developing next-generation treatment strategies. Understanding these mechanisms could enable the design of novel therapeutic molecules, potentially supported by artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery.

As antibiotic resistance continues to challenge healthcare systems worldwide, this work offers a timely and concrete step forward—transforming molecular insight into tools that can save lives.