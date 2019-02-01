New research increases options for kidney transplant patients with blood type B

Feb 1 2019

Kidney transplant recipients are now benefiting from donor organs that do not match their blood type but are compatible and just as safe, according to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center study in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

The study's finding is significant because roughly 15 percent of the population has blood type B, which is more common in African-Americans, and those patients have historically been transplanted at lower rates due to a lack of available organs.

The Vanderbilt study shows that blood type B patients can receive blood type A2 kidneys with similar outcomes.

Lead author David Shaffer, MD, professor of Surgery and Chief of Kidney and Pancreas Transplant, said more than 400 of the roughly 1,000 patients on the Vanderbilt waitlist for a kidney are African-Americans.

Related Stories

"This is a significant move at Vanderbilt and our region as over 40 percent of our patients are African-Americans," Shaffer said. "It should improve access to transplants for our patient population."

The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) has allowed centers to use blood group A2 kidneys for B recipients since December 2014 without obtaining a waiver, seeking to make more organs available to B patients while reducing disparities in wait times. Vanderbilt's study sought to determine the results of the policy change.

"Our study shows that the UNOS policy to increase access to kidney transplantation for minorities works," Shaffer said. "This is a significant option for centers to adopt to reduce the disparity and increase access to kidney transplants for blood group B recipients who are principally ethnic minorities."

The study analyzed outcomes at Vanderbilt from December 2014 through December 2017, including patient and graft survival, transplant wait time, serum creatinine and eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate), hospital costs, post-transplant anti-A titers, and their change relative to pre-transplant.

Even with the new availability, the study notes a recent UNOS analysis showed only 4.5 percent of waitlisted B recipients were registered as eligible for A2 donor kidneys, the result of issues with titers thresholds, patient eligibility and increased costs.

Transplant programs, regulators and payors will need to weigh improved access for minorities with the increased costs involved, study authors said.

Pre-transplant anti-A titer screening added total costs of $76,550 over the three-year study period, excluding additional coordinator time costs.

A2 to B had significantly higher mean transplant total hospital costs ($114,638 vs $91,697 for B to B transplantation) and mean hospital costs net organ acquisition costs ($42,356 vs $20,983).

Source:

https://ww2.mc.vanderbilt.edu/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Genetic testing can help personalize diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease, study shows
Excessive suppression of GSK3 enzyme can trigger renal failure, finds study
King's researcher and team set up 'Harmonies of Hope' choir for kidney transplant children
Growing concern about incidence of chronic kidney disease
Higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption associated with greater kidney disease risk
Obesity can be risk factor for developing renal cell carcinoma, confirms study
Scientists propose quick and pain-free method for diagnosing kidney cancer
Researchers identify new therapeutic targets for kidney fibrosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Enhancing HD-MEA Systems with CMOS

At SfN 2018, we spoke to MaxWell Biosystems about their CMOS based HD-MEA systems for recording and stimulating electrogenic cells in-vitro - MaxOne and MaxTwo.

Enhancing HD-MEA Systems with CMOS
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research tests Co-enzyme Q10 as potential treatment for Chronic Kidney disease