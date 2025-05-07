Modified face mask detects chronic kidney disease through breath

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Chemical SocietyMay 7 2025

Surgical face masks help prevent the spread of airborne pathogens and therefore were ubiquitous during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a modified mask could also protect a wearer by detecting health conditions, including chronic kidney disease. Researchers reporting in ACS Sensors incorporated a specialized breath sensor within the fabric of a face mask to detect metabolites associated with the disease. In initial tests, the sensor correctly identified people with the condition most of the time.

Kidneys remove waste products made by the body's metabolic processes. But in the case of chronic kidney disease (CKD), these organs have become damaged and lose function over time, which can have wide-ranging implications on a person's health. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 35 million Americans have CKD, and many more could have the disease without knowing it, possibly at an early stage. Currently, medical professionals diagnose the condition by measuring metabolites in blood or urine, but low-cost, low-tech systems, like the ones made from specialized candies, could make the process easier.

Chemical breath sensors are another diagnostic tool currently being explored because people with CKD exhale elevated levels of ammonia - a chemical associated with the condition. However, ammonia is also associated with other health conditions. Corrado Di Natale and colleagues wanted to create a specific sensor that simultaneously detects ammonia and other CKD-related metabolites.

For ease of use, they incorporated the sensor into a familiar form: a surgical face mask. To create the breath sensor, the team first coated silver electrodes with a conductive polymer that is commonly used in chemical sensors. The polymer was modified with porphyrins - molecules sensitive to volatile compounds - to boost the sensitivity. The coated electrodes were placed between the layers of a disposable medical face mask, and wires connected the device to an electronic readout. When select gases interacted with this specialized polymer, it caused a measurable change of electrical resistance. These initial experiments in air confirmed the high sensitivity of the sensor for CKD-related metabolites, including ammonia, ethanol, propanol and acetone.

Then the specialized face masks were tested on 100 individuals. About half of the participants had a CKD diagnosis, and the other half (the control group) did not. The sensors detected several compounds in the participants' breath, and statistical analysis of the data revealed a clear pattern distinguishing the participants with CKD from the control group. The team's sensor correctly identified when a patient had CKD 84% of the time (true positive) and that a patient did not have CKD 88% of the time (true negative). In addition, the results suggest that the sensor data can be used to estimate the stage of CKD, which could be highly valuable in the diagnostic process.

The researchers say that these findings present the potential for straightforward, non-invasive and cost-effective monitoring of CKD patients.

"The implementation of this technology is expected to enhance the management of CKD patients by facilitating the timely identification of changes in disease progression," say Sergio Bernardini and Annalisa Noce, coauthors of the study.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Journal reference:

Capuano, R., et al. (2025) Disposable Sensor Array Embedded in Facemasks for the Identification of Chronic Kidney Disease. ACS Sensors. doi.org/10.1021/acssensors.4c03227.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New $15 million study aims to understand cardiovascular and kidney disease risk factors in women
Natural compound fisetin protects blood vessels from hardening
Low testosterone linked to higher kidney stone risk in men, study finds
High blood pressure can lead to structural changes in the kidneys
New device developed to non-invasively break up kidney stones
Rutgers geneticists uncover fresh insights into progression of polycystic kidney disease
Tirzepatide improves kidney, cardiovascular function in patients with obesity and HFpEF
Do lifetime body weight patterns affect kidney cancer risk?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research aims to unravel genetic mysteries of polycystic kidney disease