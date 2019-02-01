Oxford Genetics signs licensing agreement with Aldevron to market lentiviral packaging plasmids

Oxford Genetics, a leading innovator of biopharmaceutical technologies, has signed a licensing agreement with world-class service organization, Aldevron to bring to market a standardized range of its plasmids for lentiviral manufacture.

Ryan Cawood, CEO of Oxford Genetics commented:

This latest partnership showcases Oxford Genetics’ ability to develop and supply high quality technologies that can transform the gene therapy industry and outcompete commercial alternatives. We are really pleased to be working with such an industry leader as Aldevron and look forward to working with them to achieve broad market adoption of the technology.”

Oxford Genetics’ third-generation Lentiviral packaging plasmids have been optimized to give high-level production of Lentiviral vectors. The licensed Excelenti technology is composed of an optimized ratio of 4 plasmids which have been engineered to improve the production of lentiviral gene therapy vectors.

These four plasmids can be used for recombinant lentiviral vector production, thereby allowing gene therapy innovators to benefit from shared large-scale production and fast delivery times afforded by Aldevron.

Genetic medicine has experienced tremendous growth with the approval of multiple products that dramatically improve life. Lentiviral vectors are the key component for manufacturing many of these treatments. The free availability of lentiviral packaging plasmids will significantly reduce the time and cost to develop and commercialize these products.” Michael Chambers, Aldevron’s CEO

“At Oxford Genetics we offer a range of technology solutions for the design, discovery and development of viral and protein therapies as well as Gene Editing, making us a versatile partner and supplier to the industry. We’ve seen our business go from strength to strength over the past 18 months and I’m very proud of the innovations the team here continues to deliver” said Ryan Cawood.