Factors associated with increased risk of developing surgical site infections

Feb 21 2019

In an International Wound Journal study of 4,818 older patients undergoing elective orthopedic surgeries, five risk factors were linked with an increased risk of developing surgical site infections, including diabetes, morbid obesity, tobacco smoking, prolonged surgical duration, and lower serum albumin levels prior to surgery.

Among the 4,818 patients in the study, 74 patients developed surgical site infections within one year. Therefore, the overall incidence was 3.64 percent, with 0.4 percent for deep and 1. 1 percent for superficial infection.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/international-wound-journal/certain-factors-linked-higher-risk-infection-after-orthopa

