More support needed for caregivers in Canada

Mar 4 2019

It's time to strengthen support for the 28% of people who provide care for an aging family member, friend or neighbor in Canada, argues an editorial in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

"Our ability to support informal caregiving remains one of Canada's most pressing health care and societal issues," says Dr. Nathan Stall, associate editor, CMAJ.

The pool of caregivers in Canada is shrinking as the aging population increases, while the need for caregiving will increase.

Related Stories

Caregiving has become increasingly demanding and stressful as many untrained people provide medical and nursing care, help with daily living and navigate the complexities of the health and long-term care system. Many caregivers are stressed, which negatively effects their mental and physical health and can lead to increased risk of death.

More than one-third (35%) of the population is both working and providing caregiver support, with more women juggling both roles.

As well, caregivers often provide financial support to their loved ones and may miss out on full-time employment, raises and other monetary benefits. We must support these people by protecting caregivers from financial and retirement insecurity.

While financial support exists, mainly through tax breaks, it is difficult to access and varies by province.

"Addressing this pressing health care and societal issue is undoubtedly complex, but innovative, effective and potentially scalable programs and policies already exist in pockets across the country. It's time Canada cared more about its caregivers," he concludes.

Source:

http://www.cmaj.ca/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mechanism behind how diabetes causes muscle loss revealed
Rapid expansion of interventions could prevent up to 13 million cases of cervical cancer within 50 years
Increasing frailty associated with greater mortality risk
EU-funded project investigates molecular mechanisms of aging in adult stem cells
Educational intervention for Chinese doctors reduces unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions
Rapid progression of age-related diseases may result from formation of vicious cycles
New, versatile technique for remote control of transplanted cells in Parkinson's
Researchers develop new computer game for dementia carers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine

Wei Min has been awarded the Pittcon 2019 Achievement Award. In this interview, he outlines the current imaging challenges in biomedicine and how his novel chemical imaging methods can overcome these.

Novel Imaging Methods for Biomedicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Johns Hopkins experts propose new approach to ensure success of precision medicine