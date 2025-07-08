Research on centenarians sheds light on cellular mechanisms of longevity

In a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview, postdoctoral researcher Dr. Mateus Vidigal de Castro shares his contributions to longevity research at the University of São Paulo. Working under the supervision of Professor Mayana Zatz at one of Brazil's leading genetics research centers, Dr. de Castro studies induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived from centenarians, particularly those who demonstrated recovery from COVID-19.

Research adaptation during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated significant adjustments to Dr. de Castro's research approach. "The pandemic forced me to completely revise my research project, as social distancing made it impossible to collect blood samples from volunteers in their homes," Dr. de Castro explains. This challenge led the research team to focus on centenarians who recovered from COVID-19 as models of resilience, a shift that has influenced his subsequent work in the laboratory.

Dr. de Castro's interest in Brazilian supercentenarians stems from his broader fascination with exceptional longevity. These individuals, who have lived beyond 110 years, provide valuable samples for studying healthy aging mechanisms. His current research contributes to the team's efforts to understand how cells from these exceptional individuals differ at the molecular level from those of younger donors. In the case of COVID resilience the comparison was done with younger individuals who had severe or lethal forms of COVID.

Contributing to cellular aging research

As part of the research team, Dr. de Castro works with iPSCs to investigate cellular differences between centenarians and younger individuals. This approach allows researchers to observe how reprogrammed cells from exceptionally long-lived individuals behave in laboratory conditions. What cellular mechanisms might explain the remarkable resilience observed in some centenarians? This question guides much of the team's current investigations.

The research also encompasses studies of rare progeroid syndromes, providing a complementary perspective on aging processes. By examining both accelerated and exceptionally slow aging, the team aims to identify key cellular pathways that influence longevity. Could these findings eventually contribute to therapeutic approaches for age-related diseases? While still in early stages, the research offers intriguing possibilities.

Personal perspectives on scientific diversity

Dr. de Castro brings his perspective as a Brazilian scientist to the field of aging research. "Brazil is a country of huge inequalities, and this inevitably impacts science," he notes. As an early-career researcher, he recognizes the importance of diversity in scientific teams and study populations. His work with Brazilian populations contributes to the growing body of longevity research that extends beyond traditional study groups.

The genetic diversity found in Brazilian populations may reveal unique insights into longevity mechanisms. How might population-specific genetic variants influence exceptional longevity? This question underscores the importance of including diverse populations in aging research, a principle that Dr. de Castro supports in his work.

Balancing research and personal values

Dr. de Castro approaches his research with strong ethical principles, emphasizing collaboration and integrity. "My efforts are always in service of science, not personal ambition," he states. His Catholic faith provides personal grounding, though he maintains professional boundaries in his scientific work. This balanced approach reflects the values he learned from his parents, both researchers themselves.

Future research questions

The team's work with centenarian cells raises several important questions for future investigation. What specific cellular pathways differentiate centenarian cells from those of younger individuals? How do environmental factors interact with genetic predispositions to promote exceptional longevity? Could insights from centenarian biology inform preventive strategies for age-related diseases?

Dr. de Castro's involvement in this research represents one contribution to a larger collaborative effort. As an early-career scientist, he continues to develop his expertise while working alongside established researchers in the field. The questions emerging from this work may guide future studies, potentially involving researchers from multiple disciplines and institutions.

Implications for healthy aging

While the translation from basic research to clinical applications remains a long-term goal, the team's work with centenarian cells provides valuable data for understanding healthy aging. Dr. de Castro's contributions to this research add to the growing knowledge base about cellular resilience and longevity. What role might these findings play in developing future interventions? Time and continued research will tell.

The study of Brazilian centenarians also highlights the importance of considering cultural and environmental factors in aging research. How do lifestyle factors specific to Brazilian populations influence the cellular mechanisms being studied? These broader questions extend beyond the laboratory, suggesting the need for interdisciplinary approaches to understanding longevity.

Dr. Mateus Vidigal de Castro's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series called Innovators & Ideas that highlights the people behind today's most influential scientific breakthroughs.