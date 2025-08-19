Study finds link between epigenetic aging and colorectal cancer risk in postmenopausal women

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 7 of Aging (Aging-US) on July 7, 2025, titled "Epigenetic age and accelerated aging phenotypes: a tumor biomarker for predicting colorectal cancer."

In this study led by Su Yon Jung from the University of California, Los Angeles, researchers found a strong association between accelerated epigenetic aging and an increased risk of colorectal cancer in postmenopausal women. The study also indicated that lifestyle factors influence this risk.

Colorectal cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, particularly in people over the age of 50. However, individuals do not all age at the same biological rate. Two people of the same chronological age can differ in their biological aging, which reflects the condition of their cells and tissues. This study focused on a specific measure of biological aging known as epigenetic aging, which is based on chemical changes to DNA.

The researchers used data from the Women's Health Initiative Database for Genotypes and Phenotypes (WHI-dbGaP), which includes genetic and health information from postmenopausal white women aged 50 to 79. They applied three established "epigenetic clocks" to estimate epigenetic age from blood samples collected up to 17 years before a colorectal cancer diagnosis. These clocks measure how quickly a person is aging at the molecular level by tracking DNA methylation. Women with a higher epigenetic age than expected were significantly more likely to develop colorectal cancer

"[…]we examined biological aging status in PBLs via three well-established epigenetic clocks-Horvath's, Hannum's and Levine's […]."

The study also explored the role of lifestyle in modifying this risk. Women who consumed more fruits and vegetables showed no increased risk, even if they were epigenetically older. In contrast, women with both lower fruit and vegetable intake and signs of accelerated aging were up to 20 times more likely to develop colorectal cancer. This suggests that a healthy diet may help reduce cancer risk associated with biological aging.

Another key finding involved women who had both ovaries removed before natural menopause. These women had a higher epigenetic age and, when combined with accelerated aging, a greater likelihood of developing colorectal cancer. This highlights the potential influence of hormonal and reproductive factors on aging and disease risk.

The researchers validated their findings across several independent datasets, supporting the potential of blood-based epigenetic aging markers as early indicators of colorectal cancer risk. These markers could help guide early detection and prevention strategies in aging populations. However, the authors emphasize the need for independent large-scale replication studies.

Overall, this study contributes to a better understanding of the association between epigenetic aging and cancer. It also supports the idea that modifiable lifestyle factors may reduce disease risk, even among those aging more rapidly at the cellular level.