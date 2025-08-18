Scientists urge shift in medicine to target the biology of aging

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Sutter HealthAug 18 2025

The most recent issue of Journal of the American Medical Association includes a landmark review highlighting innovative strategies to slow the biological aging process, an emerging approach with significant potential to prevent or delay multiple chronic diseases at once, one of the most pressing challenges in modern medicine today.

The review , co-authored by Steven R. Cummings, M.D., a senior physician-scientist at Sutter Health's Sequoia Center for the Science of Aging and internationally recognized leader in aging research, and led by Stephen B. Kritchevsky, Ph.D., of Wake Forest University School of Medicine, calls for a shift in medical thinking from treating one disease at a time, such as heart disease, cancer or kidney disease, to targeting the biology of aging itself. This approach, known as geroscience, aims to extend "healthspan," the number of years people live free from disease and disability.

Using geroscience to predict care outcomes

By 2050, the number of U.S. adults over age 65 will grow by more than 30 million. If we continue treating one disease at a time, the U.S. health system will be overwhelmed. A geroscience approach could help people live longer, healthier lives by delaying or preventing multiple conditions at once."

Dr. Steven R. Cummings, M.D., senior physician-scientist, Sutter Health's Sequoia Center for the Science of Aging

Geroscience focuses on a person's biological age, measured by biological properties such as epigenetics, instead of one's calendar age. Dr. Cummings and other scientists at Sutter's San Francisco Coordinating Center (SFCC), led by Brian Chen, Ph.D., are testing geroscience principles in the care of Sutter patients. They are working to determine whether biological age, derived from fundamental pathways of aging, better predicts medical outcomes including hospitalization over one's calendar age. 

Testing existing, approved therapies to preserve health with aging

The review describes several promising therapies currently being studied, including metformin, a decades-old diabetes drug that may slow multiple aging-related processes; GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide, used for diabetes and obesity, which may mimic the effects of calorie restriction linked to longer life; and senolytics, a class of drugs that selectively clear senescent "zombie" cells that contribute to chronic inflammation and tissue damage.

While none of these therapies are yet U.S. FDA-approved to directly target aging, the authors note clinical trials are underway and could pave the way for new standards of care that preserve overall function and independence.

"Our research at the SFCC is studying pathways that can be modulated to potentially slow aging and promote a healthy lifespan for patients at Sutter and around the world," says Dr. Cummings.

Source:

Sutter Health

Journal reference:

Kritchevsky, S. B., & Cummings, S. R. (2025). Geroscience A Translational Review. JAMA. doi.org/10.1001/jama.2025.11289.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mediterranean diet wins on weight but misses on memory in diverse aging population
HIV trial points to semaglutide as a new anti-aging contender
The vicious circle of aging and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease
Aging brains lose key proteins despite intact genetic blueprints
Study sheds light on molecular mechanisms of brain aging
Selective impairment of translation contributes to brain aging in killifish
Study investigates aging-related mechanisms in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis using AI approaches
Exercise can be a powerful tool to slow epigenetic aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mount Sinai researcher uncovers how the brain and body interact in aging and depression