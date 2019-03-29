Olympus offers advantages of light sheet microscopy and high-quality optics in Alpha³ system

Olympus Corporation today announced the addition of the Alpha³ light sheet microscope to its Life Sciences line of high-quality and high-performance optics products. This announcement is the result of a new partnership with PhaseView, an advanced 3D microscopy and scientific imaging company based out of Paris, France. Combining Olympus’ BX43 upright frame and optics with PhaseView’s advanced multiview selective plane illumination technology, the Alpha³ is a cost-effective light microscopy solution. This collaboration between Olympus and PhaseView aims to facilitate the distribution of the Alpha³ light sheet system in the Americas.

Advantages of Light Sheet (LS)

The Alpha³ from PhaseView complements Olympus’ imaging product line and wide array of leading-edge microscopy technologies. The Alpha³ light sheet microscope (LSM) system provides high temporal and spatial resolution of both fixed and live biological samples for 3D imaging. The optional Smart 3D scanning technology allows for fast z-stacking and perturbation-free acquisition at 75 images/second. Unlike traditional confocal technologies, which experience a drop in brightness with increasing depth, light sheet offers a greater depth of field over the entire field of view. Owing in part to its dual illumination units, the Alpha³ can provide greater subcellular resolution without compromising the speed or excitation efficiency.

In addition to increased speed, an important benefit of light sheet microscopy is reduced phototoxicity. The system’s multiview selective plane illumination in combination with real-time laser focus sweeping technology permits ultrathin optical sectioning for illumination homogeneity, increased axial resolution, and enhanced signal-to-noise response compared to traditional confocal techniques.

Flexibility and Affordability Without Forsaking Quality

The Alpha³ system is used in applications from in vivo observation to large, cleared samples thanks to its advanced features:

A variety of sample holders accommodate a broad range of sample sizes

Live observation using optical eyepieces and an environmentally controlled yet easily accessible sample chamber

Macro-to-micro viewing for imaging whole organs as well as very small organisms at a subcellular resolution

Corrosion-resistant mounting accessories for aqueous and organic solvents

The modularity of the Alpha³ system’s components, including a full selection of detection objectives (2X–60X), extends the benefits of light sheet technology to a wider range of academic research fields. The system can be adapted to fit specific experimental needs and budgets.