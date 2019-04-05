Researchers determine atomic structure of fusion protein of a prokaryotic organism

Apr 5 2019

Many viruses, including that perennial winter affliction, the influenza virus, are protected by a lipid membrane on loan from the host cell. The fusion proteins on the surface of the membrane are tasked with merging the lipid membrane of the virus with that of the cell. After this, the virus is able to slip inside the cell, turning it into a virus factory.

The structure and function of the fusion proteins in human and animal viruses have been widely studied, yet the membrane fusion process in unicellular, prokaryotic organisms - archaea and bacteria - remains so far relatively unknown.

Related Stories

Now, researchers have for the first time determined the atomic structure of a fusion protein of a prokaryotic organism. A fusion protein identified in viruses of prokaryotic archaea, which thrive in hypersaline conditions, turned out to be structurally significantly different from the fusion proteins of human and animal viruses.

"The fusion protein identified in the archaeal virus we studied represents a potentially new, fourth group of proteins," says Elina Roine, senior researcher at the University of Helsinki, Finland.

"This is a significant find, as in the last 40 years only three types of viral fusion proteins have been found," adds Associate Professor Juha Huiskonen.

Next, the researchers will focus on investigating which fusion proteins needed in the membrane fusion of animal viruses most resemble the viral fusion proteins of this prokaryotic organism. Another topic of interest is whether there are structurally similar proteins among cellular membrane fusion proteins of eukaryotic organisms.

The research project was carried out in collaboration with researchers from Oxford University. The atomic structure of the protein was determined using high-powered X-rays.​

Source:

https://www.helsinki.fi/en/

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

KNAUER introduces new Sepapure FPLC columns and media for protein purification tasks
Producing human protein in CHO-cells can eliminate the need for blood donors
New technology could change the way gene editing is approached in future
Mutation in Huntington’s disease may alter interactions of Huntingtin protein with Rac1
ProteoNic’s 2G UNic protein production technology licensed to Bayer
Research identifies first case of a person without vitamin D binding protein
Preterm babies born without a protein in blood cells have higher risk of cerebral palsy and death
Probing Submicron Protein Aggregation using Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation, AF4, and Light Scattering

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Encapsulating human beta cells with immune-repelling protein restores glucose metabolism in diabetic mice