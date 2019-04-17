Scientists enter research collaboration to find a cure for cancer

Cancer is a disease that afflicts an alarming number of people, with one in two being diagnosed with a type of cancer during their lifetime. The global cancer burden has risen to 18.1 million people in 2018, which makes cancer one of the leading causes of death worldwide. While clinical developments and advances in early detection and treatment have already changed the lives of many people suffering from this disease, there is still a tremendous need to develop new knowledge and make new breakthroughs in cancer drug discovery and development.

Effective cancer research is unthinkable without collaboration. The field is immense and new developments are occurring all the time, so partnerships are key - whether internal, external or interdisciplinary.

Today, Insilico Medicine, a biotech company developing the end-to-end drug discovery pipeline utilizing next-generation artificial intelligence, announces its partnership with Arctoris, the world's first fully automated cancer research laboratory providing robotic experimentation in the cloud, Science Entrepreneur Club, a life sciences network and Cluster Market, a leading online equipment sharing and booking platform enabling and accelerating science.

The goal of this collaboration is to conduct BioTarget, which is dedicated to finding new molecules for cancer treatments from collaborating partners worldwide, and to raising awareness for entrepreneurship and innovation amongst scientists. We also aspire to unite the life science ecosystem by educating, inspiring biotech companies to form powerful connections and receive grants for experiments. The initiative is supported by Cancer Research UK, the world's largest independent cancer research charity organization.

"Our mission is to enable the brightest minds worldwide to tackle one of the hardest problems, cancer, by putting cutting-edge research capabilities at scientists' fingertips. BioTarget is a unique way to identify and bring together the next generation of cancer biotech companies, and we are proud to be a founding partner of this unique collaborative effort," said Martin-Immanuel Bittner, Co-Founder & Director of Arctoris.

"This collaboration was established for a single purpose: to support combined efforts to find a cure for and eliminate cancer. By using our resources and working with others dedicated to a common cause, there is a hope that together we can beat this disease," said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.