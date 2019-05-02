Organ-on-chip systems offered to Asia-Pacific regions by Sydney's AXT

May 2 2019

Organ-on-Chip specialist CN Bio has signed a distribution agreement with Sydney-based AXT Pty. Ltd., Australia’s leading supplier of high technology scientific equipment. The agreement will see AXT distribute CN Bio’s innovative bioengineering products to medical researchers in academia and industry throughout Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific region.

CN Bio is a leading lab-on-a-chip company, based in London. It’s flagship PhysioMimix device is being used by pharmaceutical, consumer goods companies and regulators globally.

The PhysioMimix Organ-on-Chip platform enables researchers to work with a wide range of cell types (iPSCs, primary cells, etc.) and commercial inserts to mimic human physiology in vitro. This improves the efficiency of preclinical studies or industrial screening that require reliable human-relevant data.

CN Bio Commercial Director Paul Davies said: "PhysioMimix allows researchers to run single- and multi-organ human-tissue based studies, in parallel, on a compact lab-benchtop device".

"For teams who need human-relevant data as part of their research, preclinical testing, and to assess the safety or toxicity of new compounds, Organ-on-Chip studies are becoming absolutely invaluable. They provide comprehensive, 3D tissue-culture-based data and enable real-time monitoring and analysis."

"AXT provide equipment to many of these teams already. A lot of groups in Australia and New Zealand are looking forward to adding the latest Organ-on-Chip techniques to their labs, and we're delighted that they will have friendly faces to demonstrate and set up the CN Bio devices."

Richard Trett, Managing Director of AXT said, "We are excited to bring CN Bio on board. Their addition to our existing portfolio continues our commitment to put the latest technologies in the hands of Australian researchers."

AXT has a diverse range of solutions for life science researchers. They cover areas such as cell biology, proteomics, genomics pharmacology, translational research etc. For more details, please visit www.axt.com.au.

Source:

www.axt.com.au

Posted in: Business / Finance

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

In this interview Dr Kushol Gupta, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about the importance of light scattering techniques for investigating structure and mechanism of action in his ongoing research into HIV integrase and the development of HIV therapeutics.

Uncovering the Structure of HIV Integrase to Inform Drug Discovery

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

