AXT offer Fluicell’s innovative range of tissue engineering systems in Australia & NZ

AXT are proud to announce that they have just expanded their life science product portfolio with the addition of Fluicell’s innovative tissue engineering systems. The new agreement will see AXT exclusively distribute their Biopixlar and BioPen product lines in Australia and New Zealand.

Custom designed biological tissue models made possible using Fluicell's microfluidic technology.

Fluicell is a publicly-listed Swedish-based biotech manufacturer that was spun out of Chalmers University in 2012. They are pioneers in the area of open-volume microfluidic technologies and have commercialised products that allow researchers to study individual cells, primarily in the field of drug development and cell biology.

Their flagship product, BioPen uses high precision microfluidics to control the microenvironment within a cell culture. The ability to precisely and rapidly deliver compounds to one or a group of cells allows experiments to be conducted at the single cell level. The BioPen which is an addon to a laboratory microscope can deliver up to 4 individual compounds to a cell in a specific and targeted manner.

Expanding on their expertise with the BioPen, the Biopixlar is a unique bioprinter, enables researchers to generate complex 3D structures by positioning individual cells with high precision and repeatability. Combining the microfluidic expertise with built in microscope and high precision positioning system the Biopixlar is designed to allow the ‘printing’ of multiple cell types in a single run allowing the production of complex in vitro tissue models. The BioPen and Biopixlar solutions will benefit researchers involved in areas such drug development, disease understanding and regenerative medicine research.

Richard Trett, AXT’s Managing Director said of the new distributorship agreement, “Fluicell’ product range will complement AXT’s current product range and allow researchers to work at the single cell level. We are excited to work with them to put their innovative technology in the hands of Australian researchers.