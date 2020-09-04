AXT add LabTIE International’s innovative life science solutions to their product range

AXT has further consolidated its position as a diversified supplier of life science products with the addition of LabTIE International’s innovative range of laboratory products and consumables. Their range of products will help researchers generate more reliable data by enabling them to prepare more consistent samples as well as increasing productivity.

Labtie International’s innovative solutions for bead, seed and powder dispensing.

LabTIE International have a range of ball, bead, powder and seed dispensers that speed up sample preparation procedures and accurately deliver materials into vials, wellplates etc. The modular design of these systems allows them to be easily customized to deliver the precise amount or weight of powder or grinding media to your specific receptacle.

The other key product from LabTIE International is their OP50 freeze dried food source for the C. elegans nematode that is used widely in life science research. This easy to store and administer food ensures quality and repeatability for this highly relevant biological model that shares many human characteristics and is used in genomics, drug development and several other research areas.

We have successfully forged an excellent business and reputation in Europe and the US in areas such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food. We look forward to working with AXT to do the same in Australia and New Zealand."

Bas Millenaar, Director, LabTIE International

We are pleased to bring on board LabTIE International’s range of products that have a great synergy with our existing product range in particular those from SPEX Sample Prep which will expedite the valuable work being performed by our life science researchers."

Richard Trett, Managing Director, AXT

For more information about LabTIE International’s bead, seed and powder dispensers and their freeze dried OP50 C.elegans food as well as AXT’s broad range of life science products, please visit www.axt.com.au.

AXT Pty Ltd

