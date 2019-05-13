CUIMC selects MILabs for upgrades to its molecular imaging capabilities

May 13 2019

The MILabs VECTor (OI/CT) system has been acquired by the Department of Radiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) to upgrade its molecular imaging capabilities.

MILabs VECTor system is an extremely user-friendly, fully integrated multimodal imaging technology used for the development of new diagnostic solutions and therapies. With its latest adaptive preclinical platform, MILabs has succeeded at commercializing a scalable imaging platform, able to accommodate PET, SPECT, Optical, and CT imaging in a single system.

Awarded the Commercial Innovation of the Year 2018 at the Molecular Imaging Congress, this platform is globally recognized for being able to deliver the highest quality molecular, functional and anatomical images.

We believe that the unique features of this new OI/CT system, including CT imaging from mice to rabbits, will enable novel translational research applications. In addition, the exclusive synergy of optical and X-ray CT imaging allows for quantitative tomographic optical imaging of deep tissues in many mouse models of human diseases.”

MILabs founder and CEO Dr. Frederik Beekman

CUIMC provides global leadership in translational research, including near-infrared optical imaging. MILabs’ VECTor OI/CT system for hybrid optical/CT preclinical imaging system was chosen to support the Department of Radiology’s PET Center and the Irving Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at Columbia University.

