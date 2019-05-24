B. Braun awarded prestigious quality mark by Royal College of Surgeons of England

In recognition of outstanding surgery-related education provision by a surgical education centre, Aesculap Academia UK, the educational subsidiary of B. Braun Medical Ltd, has been awarded a prestigious quality mark by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCS).

Aynsley Pix, Business Development Manager Aesculap Academia and Paul Steel, Managing Director Aesculap Academia

This award of excellence means that Aesculap Academia is now accredited as an official RCS centre following several review visits, after which it was recognized as ‘efficient’ with ‘quality teaching’ and ‘dedicated senior leadership’.

The education centre started in the 1990s with a single course created in response to requests from developing surgeons looking for assistance in expert medical educational training.

Following successful early pilot events, B. Braun formalized the area of the business and in 1996 it officially became known as Aesculap Academia UK.

In 2016, Aesculap Academia held a special anniversary event at the Royal College of Surgeons in London to celebrate 20 years of education and training for healthcare professionals.

Today the centre enjoys a world-wide reputation for providing continuing education for health-care professionals, including surgeons, physicians, nurses and anesthetists, with courses accredited by medical societies, international medical associations and now the RCS.

Following assessment, Professor Paul O’Flynn of the RCS wrote to Aesculap Academia Managing Director Paul Steel saying: “We were all very impressed with the quality of teaching at events, and efficient organization.

“The dedication of senior leadership and faculty towards course delivery and development is commendable, as is the highly professional manner in which courses are developed.”