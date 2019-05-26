American Academy of Dermatology provides tips to 'practice safe sun' outdoors

An estimated 9,500 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day, yet many Americans will put themselves at greater risk for skin cancer over the upcoming holiday weekend. New data from the American Academy of Dermatology reveals that while most Americans will use sun protection at the beach or pool, many won't use sun protection when enjoying other outdoor activities such as jogging or cycling, ultimately increasing their risk for skin cancer.

With Memorial Day closing out Skin Cancer Awareness Month this May, the AAD is asking holiday weekenders, "Do you use protection?," and providing tips to "practice safe sun" outdoors, even on cloudy, snowy or rainy days. UV exposure is the most preventable risk factor for all skin cancers, including melanoma, the deadliest form.

It's easy to remember to use sun protection when you're at places like the beach or the pool. However, many people forget to cover up or apply sunscreen during everyday activities such as spending time in the backyard, walking the dog, driving a car or mowing the lawn. Any time you're outside and unprotected from UV exposure, you can increase your risk of developing skin cancer." Board-certified dermatologist George J. Hruza, MD, MBA, FAAD, president of the AAD

Dr. Hruza suggests the following tips for practicing safe sun whenever spending time outdoors:

Seek shade when appropriate. The sun's rays are strongest between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. If your shadow is shorter than you are, seek shade.

Dress to protect yourself from the sun by wearing a lightweight and long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Apply sunscreen to all skin that clothing won't cover. Use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. "Broad spectrum" means that the sunscreen will protect you from UVA and UVB rays, both of which can cause skin cancer.

"It's also important to use sun protection on cloudy days," said Dr. Hruza. "Snow, sand and water increase the need for protection because they reflect the sun's rays. So, no matter what the weather brings this weekend, remember to use protection."

Up to 80 percent of the sun's harmful UV rays can still make it through the clouds, but the AAD found that only one in five Americans always or almost always use sun protection when outside on cloudy days, leaving them vulnerable to dangerous UV exposure.

To encourage the public to "practice safe sun" and reduce their risk of skin cancer, the AAD released a new video, "Do You Use Protection?", in conjunction with Skin Cancer Awareness Month. No matter your age, gender or race, the video reminds Americans about the importance of protecting their skin whenever they're outdoors.

To learn more about skin cancer prevention and detection and to find a free skin cancer screening near you, visit DoYouUseProtection.org.

The public can help raise awareness of skin cancer by using the hashtag #PracticeSafeSun when sharing AAD resources, photos of how they are "use protection" outdoors, or encouraging friends and family to take advantage of the AAD's free skin cancer screenings. Individuals who have been affected by skin cancer can also share their personal stories on SpotSkinCancer.org to provide support and inspiration for others fighting skin cancer and communicate the importance of skin cancer prevention and early detection.