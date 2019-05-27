FNR, ANR extend agreement to support research collaboration between France and Luxembourg

May 27 2019

The original collaboration agreement between the FNR and ANR was signed in 2012, with the first joint Call launched in 2013. Since the first Call, 22 bilateral projects have been selected for funding across six scientific domains at the University of Luxembourg and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST). Between 2013 and 2018, around 200 proposals were submitted across annual Calls. Under this agreement, the ANR is the lead agency and in charge of the evaluation process.

Marc Schiltz, Secretary General of the FNR, said:

France is a valued and important collaboration partner for the FNR and researchers in Luxembourg, the number of proposals submitted also highlights this. We are grateful that the collaboration agreement between the FNR and ANR has been extended, and hope the collaboration opportunities between researchers in the two countries can be even further expanded in the future."

The ANR is one of 18 foreign partners with which the FNR has bilateral collaboration agreements. The FNR is also involved in 12 international research networks supporting multilateral research projects. These agreements are concluded in the framework of the FNR's INTER program, which aims to give Luxembourg's public research a higher profile in the international context by providing funding for international collaboration. INTER enables the FNR to initiate bi or multilateral arrangements for project calls in conjunction with other national or international funding bodies.

