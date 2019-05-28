Mount Sinai receives highest quality rating for adult cardiac valve surgery

The New York State Department of Health awarded The Mount Sinai Hospital its highest quality rating for adult cardiac valve surgery in 2019.

David H. Adams, MD, Cardiac Surgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Mount Sinai Health System, also received the highest quality rating and was recognized as the highest-volume valve surgeon in New York State, performing 1,051 valve surgeries. The report also noted that Mount Sinai's program overall performs more valve surgery than any other in the state.

I am very proud to lead a multidisciplinary team of professionals who are so committed to quality. Our volume and outcomes are a testament to our team's outstanding dedication to each and every patient with valvular heart disease whom we are honored to take care of at Mount Sinai." David H. Adams, MD, Cardiac Surgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Mount Sinai Health System

The state report, "Adult Cardiac Surgery in New York State 2014-2016," tracked data for patients discharged at 38 New York State hospitals where cardiac surgery is performed, and analyzed outcomes from December 1, 2013, to November 30, 2015.

Using a risk-adjusted mortality rate (RAMR), the state evaluated the quality of care that hospitals and surgeons provided. For combined valve-only and valve/coronary artery bypass graft surgery, the newly released numbers showed Mount Sinai to be the best hospital in New York City for these procedures, and one of the top three in the state.

This top rating speaks to the expertise and exemplary quality of care of Mount Sinai's cardiac valve surgery team. Mount Sinai always strives to achieve higher patient safety every year, and so this rating makes us all proud." Valentin Fuster MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital

During the study period, the Department of Health's report found that The Mount Sinai Hospital achieved a significantly lower RAMR (2.32) than the statewide average (3.12), while performing 2271 cases. Personally, Dr. Adams achieved a significantly lower RAMR (.33) than the statewide average (2.24) while performing more of these procedures than any other surgeon.

Notably, The Mount Sinai Hospital and Dr. Adams achieved significantly higher survival rates for heart valve surgery than the state average. Dr. Adams is one of only six surgeons statewide to receive the top quality rating.