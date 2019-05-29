Expedeon announces addition of CaptSure DIY ELISA to immunoassay product portfolio

CaptSure™ DIY ELISA will complement Expedeon AG’s product offering, as the Company announced today. The technology was developed by TGR BioSciences, which was acquired by Expedeon in May 2018. CaptSure DIY ELISA is designed to significantly reduce time and improve flexibility and sensitivity for ELISA assay development, enhancing Expedeon’s offering for the immunoassay market at a critical time in the company’s growth and development.

The immunoassay market was worth approximately USD $1.6 to $1.7 billion in 2017 according to an industry survey. Amongst the market segments analysed for this report, ELISA was the most widely conducted immunoassay procedure, with the majority of users focusing on immunology, molecular biology, cell biology, biochemistry and cell signaling. Expedeon has an established foothold in the immunology and biochemistry markets through its acquisition of Innova Biosciences, and existing customers within the molecular and cellular biology space. CaptSure DIY ELISA is expected to be widely adopted by both existing and new users within academic, industrial and diagnostics development market segments.

Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of Expedeon, said:

Expedeon’s mission is to challenge convention in laboratory workflows in high value application areas, simplifying and accelerating processes by developing and supplying innovative technologies. Time efficiency, cost consciousness and high reproducibility play an essential role in scientists’ everyday life. CaptSure DIY ELISA empowers researchers to streamline their workflows within the immunoassay development process to expedite potentially game-changing discoveries. This is an important step for Expedeon in strengthening its reach in the immunoassay market and enabling strong organic growth.”

Immunoassays are in vitro tests that use antigen-antibody reaction binding to detect a wide range of biological substances in blood, serum or other body fluids. Immunoassay workflows are long, costly and tedious processes, which include reagent additions, incubations, wash steps, detection, and data management. Variable results in these workflows are further driving R&D costs in both the private and public sectors. Despite this, immunoassays, such as ELISA, have become a gold standard method in research as well as in the diagnosis of infectious diseases and chronic conditions, guiding subsequent treatment decisions.

Powered by Expedeon’s proprietary technologies CaptSure and Lightning-Link®, CaptSure DIY ELISA addresses the limitations traditionally associated with ELISA assays while enabling users to assay multiple samples on a single plate, realizing both time and cost savings. Moreover, researchers are able to increase throughput and improve data consistency, thereby significantly improving the efficient transfer of assays from development into high-throughput screens.

Unlike standard ELISA systems, the CaptSure DIY ELISA kit comprises a ready-to-go assay plate, pre-coated with the CaptSure antibody, which is specific for the CaptSure peptide. The Lightning-Link technology enables users to quickly and easily conjugate their capture antibody to the CaptSure peptide also supplied within the kit. Once added to the plate, the interaction between the CaptSure pair immobilizes the immune-complex to the plate.

Earlier this month, Expedeon added ELISA-ONE™ kits, which utilize the same CaptSure technology, to its product range for use in the investigation of intracellular proteins in signaling pathways. This technology provides a solution to the many of the common issues that researchers face, and brings Expedeon closer to its mission of eliminating bottlenecks in discovery processes and thereby expediting research.