ZwickRoell appoints Michael Goehring as Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry Manager

ZwickRoell in North America is pleased to announce the strengthening of its expertise in medical and pharmaceutical materials testing with the addition of Michael Goehring as Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry Manager. As regulatory requirements for medical devices change and expand, the company has renewed its commitment to addressing the varied challenges specific to the North American industry.

Michael’s tenure in materials testing, and specifically the medical industry began in 1989, when he started his career servicing, installing, and troubleshooting machines used by customers in production and R&D. He spent many years working with systems designed for the testing of implants, drug delivery devices, sutures, syringes, contact lenses, and generative tissue, to name a few. He then moved into sales and later sales management for the United States and Canada.

I am excited about helping ZwickRoell grow its partnerships with companies in both the medical and pharmaceutical industries. My primary objective is to listen to the needs of our customers so that we can provide testing solutions that address all of their requirements. After all, we share the common goal of improving patient outcomes so they spend less time in the doctor’s office and more time enjoying everyday life.” Michael Goehring, Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry Manager

Michael sees ZwickRoell as a pioneer in the testing of combination delivery devices, offering testing systems for Class I, II, and III devices. With an unparalleled focus on engineering and design, ZwickRoell’s solutions help manufacturers achieve reliable test results and reduce time to market. One such solution is the fully automated autoinjector system featured at this year’s testXpo at ZwickRoell headquarters in Germany.“testXpo is truly unique in the industry because you experience firsthand the passion ZwickRoell has for providing reliable solutions to its customers. It is also a fantastic annual event for networking. Sharing experiences with peers in the industry is a great opportunity to see that everyone shares similar challenges,” Michael recounts.

Michael looks forward to consulting with our medical and pharmaceutical customers and will reach out to learn more about their requirements at the start of the New Year.