Powerful separation technique opens door to characterizing complex samples

May 31 2019

Postnova Analytics reports on growing use of its pioneering EAF2000 system to separate and characterize complex proteins, antibodies and viruses as well as charged nanoparticles, colloids and polymers.

Launched in 2018, the EAF2000 is the only field-proven system that combines the principle of Electrical and Asymmetrical Field Flow Fractionation in a single platform. In an EAF2000 system - Electrical and Cross Flow Fields are applied simultaneously across the FFF channel enabling separation by size and simultaneous measurement of particle charge based on electrophoretic mobility. Combining these two powerful separation techniques in a single platform opens the door to characterizing complex samples that have proven impossible using other techniques.

Soheyl Tadjiki, Managing Director of Postnova Analytics Inc., commented:

Traditional Flow FFF separations are proven to provide particle size or molar mass distribution data. Using our EAF2000 system allows identifying charge heterogeneities which might be present inside the different size and molar mass fractions. As particle or molecule charge plays a large role in many applications, including protein aggregation, polymer flocculation, and particle agglomeration, the EAF2000 opens completely new ways for a significantly better understanding of these phenomena and will quickly help to establish more efficient product development and QC processes."

