EAF4 technology for separation and characterization of nanoplastics in the environment

Postnova Analytics has published a new application note that demonstrates the promise of Electrical Asymmetric Field Flow Fractionation (EAF4) technology for separation and characterization of nanoplastics in the environment.

EAF4 technology for separation and characterization of nanoplastics in the environment

The widespread use of plastics has created one of the worst human-created environmental disasters of current times. Typically formed by the weathering and breakdown of plastic materials, small fragments of plastic smaller than a one micrometer in size (nanoplastics) have been found to be widespread in the environment. Nanoplastics are very difficult to isolate from their environment with simple methods, such as filtration, that can be used for larger size particles. Being sub-micrometer in size, nanoplastic particles can potentially penetrate tissues and therefore pose a significant environmental threat to marine life. However, many questions still need to be answered to establish just how dangerous nanoplastic particles really are, and a reliable method of analysis is a key requirement.

Related Stories

Nanoplastic particles have proven challenging to separate and characterize using traditional techniques such as dynamic light scattering or size exclusion chromatography. By comparison - Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation (AF4) may be the analytical solution for nanoplastics as it is a high-resolution separation technique proven for characterization of both monodisperse and polydisperse nanoparticle suspensions.

The authors of the new application describe how a mixture of two polystyrene particles was used as a test standard for a polydisperse nanoplastics system. This mixture was separated using the AF4 technique with an additional electrical field applied across the separation channel which separates the particles based on their charge polarity and magnitude. By using four different electrical field conditions, measurement of the electrophoretic mobility and thus the individual surface zeta potential of both particles in the mixture was determined. In addition, Multi Angle Light Scattering (MALS) was used as a detector to simultaneously collect information about the size of both particles.

Compared to traditional ‘batch’ analysis, where only a single average size and charge is given, this new Electrical Asymmetric Field Flow Fractionation (EAF4) technique offers great promise as a powerful tool for the accurate characterization of nanoplastics in the environment.

Source:

Postnova Analytics

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Postnova Analytics. (2019, August 29). EAF4 technology for separation and characterization of nanoplastics in the environment. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 29, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190829/EAF4-technology-for-separation-and-characterization-of-nanoplastics-in-the-environment.aspx.

  • MLA

    Postnova Analytics. "EAF4 technology for separation and characterization of nanoplastics in the environment". News-Medical. 29 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190829/EAF4-technology-for-separation-and-characterization-of-nanoplastics-in-the-environment.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Postnova Analytics. "EAF4 technology for separation and characterization of nanoplastics in the environment". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190829/EAF4-technology-for-separation-and-characterization-of-nanoplastics-in-the-environment.aspx. (accessed August 29, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Postnova Analytics. 2019. EAF4 technology for separation and characterization of nanoplastics in the environment. News-Medical, viewed 29 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190829/EAF4-technology-for-separation-and-characterization-of-nanoplastics-in-the-environment.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Postnova Analytics reports on characterization of self-assembling block copolymers
How Does Amyloid Formation Impact Neurodegenerative Disease?
New book introduces scientists to thermal field-flow fractionation of polymers
Postnova Analytics offers customer-friendly high performance MALS detector
New method for quantification of liposome formulated drugs
Promising new technique for high throughput protein purification
New combination method improves characterization of polysaccharides
EAF4 module determines physicochemical, biophysical attributes of monoclonal antibodies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

More Content from Postnova Analytics

See all content from Postnova Analytics
You might also like... ×
Powerful separation technique opens door to characterizing complex samples