Multiple fractionation approach for measuring cancer biomarker enrichment in exosomes

Nov 27 2020

Postnova Analytics reports that researchers from the University of Utah (Salt Lake City, USA) have used a novel combination of Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation and Centrifugal Field-Flow Fractionation to measure cancer biomarker enrichment in exosomes.

Multiple fractionation approach for measuring cancer biomarker enrichment in exosomes

Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation (AF4) and Centrifugal Field-Flow Fractionation (CF3) are high resolution separation techniques for fractionation of macromolecules and biological nanoparticles based on their hydrodynamic size (AF4) and mass (CF3).

Related Stories

Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles containing nucleic acid and proteins that show great promise for use in cancer diagnostics and therapeutic applications. As characterization of exosomes had proven challenging with traditional separation techniques due to their inherent heterogeneity and complexity, the Utah researchers turned to a multiple fractionation approach to solve their application challenge.

The goal of the research was to characterize an MCF-7 tumor exosome sample by size using AF4 coupled to multi angle light scattering (MALS), and by mass using CF3. The density of exosomes in CF3 fractions was obtained using hydrodynamic diameter and buoyant mass measured by Nano Tracking Analysis (NTA) and CF3 respectively. Fractions were collected along both size and mass distributions and analyzed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for enrichment of the micro-RNA21 (miR21) cancer biomarker.

The heterogenous nature of the exosome sample under study was observed to make batch dynamic light scattering or NTA measurements prone to error, and highlights the usefulness of Field Flow Fractionation techniques for separation and characterization of these complex biologic samples. The study showed that the enrichment of miR21 cancer biomarker was highest in the tumor exosomes with the smallest size, smallest mass, and lowest density.

For a copy of the application report describing this research please visit https://bit.ly/3lAu83A. For further information on Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation (AF4) and Centrifugal Field-Flow Fractionation (CF3) used in this research please contact analysed Postnova Analytics on +49-8191-985-6880 / +44-1885-475007 / +1-801-521-2004 or [email protected].

Source:

Postnova Analytics

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Postnova Analytics. (2020, November 27). Multiple fractionation approach for measuring cancer biomarker enrichment in exosomes. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 27, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201127/Multiple-fractionation-approach-for-measuring-cancer-biomarker-enrichment-in-exosomes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Postnova Analytics. "Multiple fractionation approach for measuring cancer biomarker enrichment in exosomes". News-Medical. 27 November 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201127/Multiple-fractionation-approach-for-measuring-cancer-biomarker-enrichment-in-exosomes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Postnova Analytics. "Multiple fractionation approach for measuring cancer biomarker enrichment in exosomes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201127/Multiple-fractionation-approach-for-measuring-cancer-biomarker-enrichment-in-exosomes.aspx. (accessed November 27, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Postnova Analytics. 2020. Multiple fractionation approach for measuring cancer biomarker enrichment in exosomes. News-Medical, viewed 27 November 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201127/Multiple-fractionation-approach-for-measuring-cancer-biomarker-enrichment-in-exosomes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

No fuss technique for accurate characterization of gluten protein
White Paper: Separation and characterization of viruses and antibodies
Leading researchers attend 3rd Annual Postnova Analytics FFF User Meeting
Powerful 2D FFF system opens up new routes for separations
Measurement of Cancer Biomarker Enrichment in Exosomes
New combination method improves characterization of polysaccharides
A powerful tool for separation and sizing of virus mixtures
Informative white paper demonstrates benefits of novel EAF4 technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

More Content from Postnova Analytics

See all content from Postnova Analytics
You might also like... ×
EAF4 technology for separation and characterization of nanoplastics in the environment