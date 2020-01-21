Informative white paper demonstrates benefits of novel EAF4 technology

An informative white paper from Postnova Analytics demonstrates how its novel Electrical and Asymmetrical Field Flow Fractionation (EAF4) technology can be used to separate a wide variety of nano-sized materials while simultaneously determining surface charge.

EAF2000 system

Drawing upon this proprietary technology, the Postnova Analytics EAF2000 is the only field-proven system that combines the principle of Electrical and Asymmetrical Field Flow Fractionation in a single platform. In an EAF2000 system, Electrical and Cross Flow Fields are applied together across the FFF channel enabling separation by size and simultaneous measurement of particle charge based on electrophoretic mobility. Combining these two powerful separation techniques in a single platform opens the door to characterizing complex samples that have proven impossible using other techniques.

With installed systems in leading academic and government research institutions as well as major pharmaceutical laboratories in Asia, Europe and North America - Postnova Analytics' pioneering EAF2000 system is proven to separate and characterize complex proteins, antibodies and viruses as well as charged nanoparticles, colloids and polymers.

While traditional Flow Field Flow Fractionation instruments are well known to provide particle size or molar mass distribution data, using an EAF2000 system allows identifying charge heterogeneities which might be present inside the different size and molar mass fractions. As particle or molecule charge plays a large role in many applications, including protein aggregation, polymer flocculation, and particle agglomeration, the EAF2000 opens completely new ways for a significantly better understanding of these phenomena and will quickly help to establish more efficient product development and QC processes.