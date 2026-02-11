Eppendorf collaborates with Dubai Police to automate forensics laboratories

Eppendorf, a leading international life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes instruments, consumables, and services for use in laboratories around the world, today announced a collaboration with Dubai Police to advance the scientific capabilities of the city’s justice system. Under the agreement, Dubai Police will integrate Eppendorf’s automated laboratory platforms into forensics workflows, supporting faster crime detection and the delivery of conclusive evidence to judicial authorities.

Eppendorf will provide Dubai Police with automated liquid handling platforms, including the Eppendorf epMotion® 5075t and 5073t NGS Solutions. In addition, Eppendorf will provide specialized training programs to ensure seamless implementation and integration with existing instrumentation. This collaboration aims to support high-precision forensic analysis based on data processing, while ensuring smooth and sustainable workflows. The implementation of automated systems will reduce requirements for human intervention, and will accelerate processing times, analytical capacity and accuracy, facilitating more efficient criminal identification, optimizing Dubai’s judicial processes.

We are proud to be partnering with Dubai Police, playing a critical role in enhancing analytical efficiency of Dubai’s forensic facilities. Combining Eppendorf’s automation technologies with Dubai Police’s forensic expertise will set a new standard for forensic excellence.”

Mathias Wenisch, Vice President Sales, Indirect Sales Area, Eppendorf Group

H.E Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Dubai Police, added: “This partnership reflects our strategic commitment to enhancing forensic readiness through innovation and international collaboration. The agreement aims to elevate laboratory performance, improve operational efficiency and ensure highly accurate forensic results in line with global standards.”

