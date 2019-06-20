BD launches automated solution for high throughput molecular diagnostic testing

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the CE-IVDD certification of the BD COR™ System in Europe. The high throughput solution for infectious disease diagnostics sets a new standard in automation for molecular testing in core laboratories and other large centralized laboratories.

The BD COR™ System integrates and automates the complete molecular laboratory workflow from pre-analytical processing to diagnostic test result. The system will be initially available with the BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay for the detection and extended genotyping of human papilloma virus (HPV). The system enables the processing of samples directly from liquid based cytology vials, the creation of molecular aliquot tubes and assay testing, replacing labor-intensive and error-prone manual processes with automated ones.

Over the coming years, the company plans to continue seeking regulatory authorizations to sell the BD COR™ System around the world while expanding the content menu to include many other assays for infectious diseases.

The launch of the BD COR System is an important milestone on our molecular diagnostics roadmap allowing us to offer pre-analytical automation and high throughput molecular testing to our largest laboratory customers. Over the coming years, we look forward to building on this platform to expand our menu and configurations." Dave Hickey, president of Diagnostic Systems at BD

The BD COR™ System is modular and scalable, designed to address multiple laboratory needs for expanding molecular testing and increasing test volumes. It has on board capacity for reagents and samples that provide six to eight hours of system processing, eliminating multiple technologist interactions per shift.