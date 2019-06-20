UT Dallas adds MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system to its innovative medical imaging solutions

The Department of Bioengineering at the UT Dallas is adding a MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system to its innovative medical imaging solutions. By fusing bioluminescent and fluorescent imaging with ultra-high-resolution CT, this new in-vivo imaging system enables functional treatment imaging of diseases throughout the whole-body of a small animal while providing at the same time critical tissue characterization information.

Bioengineering Department of UT Dallas

According to Prof. Kenneth Hoyt, Director of the Small Animal Imaging Core facility:

The combination of 3D optical imaging with ultra-high-resolution microCT expands applications beyond traditional optical imaging. For instance, this Hybrid OI/CT system enables to pinpoint cancer deep into tissue and at the same time, can provide distinctive microvascular characteristics such as blood supply to determine whether tumors are prone to growth and metastasis. This provides prognostic value when monitoring early tumor response to neoadjuvant treatment.”

Prof. Frederik Beekman, CEO/CSO of MILabs adds: