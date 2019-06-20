UT Dallas adds MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system to its innovative medical imaging solutions

Jun 20 2019

The Department of Bioengineering at the UT Dallas is adding a MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system to its innovative medical imaging solutions. By fusing bioluminescent and fluorescent imaging with ultra-high-resolution CT, this new in-vivo imaging system enables functional treatment imaging of diseases throughout the whole-body of a small animal while providing at the same time critical tissue characterization information.

Bioengineering Department of UT Dallas

According to Prof. Kenneth Hoyt, Director of the Small Animal Imaging Core facility:

The combination of 3D optical imaging with ultra-high-resolution microCT expands applications beyond traditional optical imaging. For instance, this Hybrid OI/CT system enables to pinpoint cancer deep into tissue and at the same time, can provide distinctive microvascular characteristics such as blood supply to determine whether tumors are prone to growth and metastasis. This provides prognostic value when monitoring early tumor response to neoadjuvant treatment.”

Prof. Frederik Beekman, CEO/CSO of MILabs adds:

We are excited that Prof. Hoyt’s team, a trend-setter in the disease and treatment effects of microvascular dysfunction, has selected Hybrid 3D OI/CT for his innovative research work. We hope to further collaborate with UT Dallas on future translational research by expanding his system with nuclear imaging capabilities such as PET and SPECT”

Source:

MILabs

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    MILabs. (2019, June 20). UT Dallas adds MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system to its innovative medical imaging solutions. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 20, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190620/UT-Dallas-adds-MILabs-Hybrid-OICT-system-to-its-innovative-medical-imaging-solutions.aspx.

  • MLA

    MILabs. "UT Dallas adds MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system to its innovative medical imaging solutions". News-Medical. 20 June 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190620/UT-Dallas-adds-MILabs-Hybrid-OICT-system-to-its-innovative-medical-imaging-solutions.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    MILabs. "UT Dallas adds MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system to its innovative medical imaging solutions". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190620/UT-Dallas-adds-MILabs-Hybrid-OICT-system-to-its-innovative-medical-imaging-solutions.aspx. (accessed June 20, 2019).

  • Harvard

    MILabs. 2019. UT Dallas adds MILabs Hybrid OI/CT system to its innovative medical imaging solutions. News-Medical, viewed 20 June 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190620/UT-Dallas-adds-MILabs-Hybrid-OICT-system-to-its-innovative-medical-imaging-solutions.aspx.

Suggested Reading

MILabs announces innovative PET imaging features in its new VECTor6 system
MILabs' new Broadband Photon Tomography selected for Innovation of the Year award
MILabs launches new E-Class line of tomographic imaging products
MILabs' VECTor6 system wins Commercial Innovation Award at WMIC 2018
RWTH Aachen chooses MILabs’ hybrid OI/CT system to enhance molecular imaging research
MILabs' ultra-high resolution U-CT system installed at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
MILabs completes installation of new X-ray CT system at University of Sydney
CUIMC selects MILabs for upgrades to its molecular imaging capabilities

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
MILabs installs pre-clinical Adaptive microCT scanner at Jagiellonian University in Poland