New e-tattoo beats conventional methods at monitoring heart health

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Jun 21 2019

Engineers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a new “e-tattoo” that could enable easier and more accurate heart monitoring than the current technology allows.

Stretchable e-tattoo enables heart monitoring for days.

Credit: Cockrell School of Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin

According to the National Center for Health, the leading cause of death in Texas is heart disease, which accounted for more than 45,000 deaths across the state in 2017.

Currently, doctors use electrocardiographs (ECG) to monitor the heart – a technology that has not changed in any significant way for almost a century.

Now, Nanshu Lu from the Cockrell School of Engineering and colleagues have developed an electronic tattoo technology – a wearable, graphene-based device that is placed on the skin surface where it measures various electrical and biochemical parameters.

As recently reported in the journal Advanced Science, the lightweight, stretchable device can be placed on skin across the heart for long periods, without causing any significant discomfort. It tracks heart health by simultaneously taking electrocardiograph (ECG) or seismocardiography (SCG) measurements.

With ECG, the rates of electrical activity in the heart are measured for each heartbeat, while SCG measures the associated chest vibrations. The e-tattoo, which is connected to and powered by a Smartphone is the first device to incorporate both ECG and SCG for monitoring of heart health.

Related Stories

Monitoring the heart using ECG alone is not accurate enough to determine heart health properly. However, it does provide useful additional data once combined with SCG measurements, which serve as form of quality control by indicating the accuracy of ECG.

"We can get much greater insight into heart health by the synchronous collection of data from both sources," says Lu.

Although e-tattoos that take ECG readings are not a new technology, other technologies such as the SCG sensor are usually non-stretchable devices that are awkward and uncomfortable to wear. Now, Lu and colleagues have used a piezoelectric polymer that generates electric charge when it senses mechanical stress to incorporate SCG measurements into the soft stretchy e-tattoo.

The device also includes 3D digital imaging technology that maps chest vibrations so that the optimal position for the device can be identified.

A further advantage over conventional technologies is that unlike ECG, the tattoo eliminates the need to attend a doctor’s appointment, where heart health would only be assessed for a couple of minutes at a time. With the e-tattoo, heart health con be monitored constantly over the course of days.

Lu and colleagues are now working to improve the data collection and storage the device provides, as well as how it is powered; a wireless form of powering would mean the device can be worn for even longer periods.

Recently, the researchers developed a smartphone app that safely stores data and also displays images of the heart beating in real-time.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-06/uota-nee062019.php

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Robertson, Sally. (2019, June 21). New e-tattoo beats conventional methods at monitoring heart health. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 21, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190621/New-e-tattoo-beats-conventional-methods-at-monitoring-heart-health.aspx.

  • MLA

    Robertson, Sally. "New e-tattoo beats conventional methods at monitoring heart health". News-Medical. 21 June 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190621/New-e-tattoo-beats-conventional-methods-at-monitoring-heart-health.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Robertson, Sally. "New e-tattoo beats conventional methods at monitoring heart health". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190621/New-e-tattoo-beats-conventional-methods-at-monitoring-heart-health.aspx. (accessed June 21, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Robertson, Sally. 2019. New e-tattoo beats conventional methods at monitoring heart health. News-Medical, viewed 21 June 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190621/New-e-tattoo-beats-conventional-methods-at-monitoring-heart-health.aspx.

Suggested Reading

UAB researchers awarded $2.3 million grant to study macrophage circadian rhythms in heart failure
Scientists develop a stable platform to reprogram scar tissue into healthy heart cells
Postmenopausal breast cancer survivors at greater risk for developing heart disease
Heart failure drug could be effective in treating leukemia
Chemotherapy can wreak havoc on the heart
Inhaling irritant that mimics air pollution changes defensive heart-lung reflex for hypertension
Newest e-tattoo could make heart health monitoring easier and more accurate
New technology replaces the standard way to repair a hole in the heart

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ochsner Hospital for Children joins national consortium to provide solutions for hypoplastic left heart syndrome