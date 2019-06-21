X Line objective lenses break optical barriers with simultaneously improved image flatness, chromatic aberration correction and numerical aperture

Jun 21 2019

Designed with new manufacturing technology that creates lenses with shapes that are difficult to fabricate using other methods, Olympus’ new X Line™ series objectives and the UPLAPO-HR objectives for super resolution and TIRF microscopy break optical barriers to deliver outstanding image quality.

It is difficult to improve one area of an objective lens, such as numerical aperture, without tradeoffs in another area, like chromatic aberration correction. However, X Line objectives overcome the common tradeoffs by simultaneously improving optical performance in three critical areas:

Related Stories

  • Expanded flatness for uniform images from the center to the edge with an observation area of 1.7 times greater than conventional objectives
  • Exceptional color accuracy during brightfield and multicolor fluorescence imaging with chromatic aberration from violet to near-infrared (400–1000 nm)
  • Excellent image quality, even with weak excitation light, with a higher numerical aperture (up to 1.45) for reduced fluorescence fading and phototoxicity during time-lapse experiments

    With these advancements, users can acquire bright, high-quality images throughout the entire field of view, helping improve quantitative data acquisition and the speed of creating large, stitched images. For pathologists who frequently work with stained samples, accurate color reproduction improves image reliability.

Using the same technology as the X Line series, the UPLAPO-HR super resolution and TIRF objectives are the first plan apochromat objectives in the world to achieve a numerical aperture of 1.5, enabling bright, high-resolution observations of even weak excitation light. During super resolution imaging, these objectives enable users to locate an object of interest using a wider field of view and then smoothly resolve down to a higher magnification.

Source:

Olympus Life Science Solutions

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy | Fluorescence

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. (2019, June 21). X Line objective lenses break optical barriers with simultaneously improved image flatness, chromatic aberration correction and numerical aperture. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 21, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190621/X-Line-objective-lenses-break-optical-barriers-with-simultaneously-improved-image-flatness-chromatic-aberration-correction-and-numerical-aperture.aspx.

  • MLA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "X Line objective lenses break optical barriers with simultaneously improved image flatness, chromatic aberration correction and numerical aperture". News-Medical. 21 June 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190621/X-Line-objective-lenses-break-optical-barriers-with-simultaneously-improved-image-flatness-chromatic-aberration-correction-and-numerical-aperture.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "X Line objective lenses break optical barriers with simultaneously improved image flatness, chromatic aberration correction and numerical aperture". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190621/X-Line-objective-lenses-break-optical-barriers-with-simultaneously-improved-image-flatness-chromatic-aberration-correction-and-numerical-aperture.aspx. (accessed June 21, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. 2019. X Line objective lenses break optical barriers with simultaneously improved image flatness, chromatic aberration correction and numerical aperture. News-Medical, viewed 21 June 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190621/X-Line-objective-lenses-break-optical-barriers-with-simultaneously-improved-image-flatness-chromatic-aberration-correction-and-numerical-aperture.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Improve reliability, accuracy of drug discovery process with new 3D cell analysis technology
New Olympus cellSens 2.1 speeds up image analysis
Assisted reproductive technology solution from Olympus increases the efficiency of ICSI
Olympus IXplore SpinSR10 imaging system enables researchers to observe fine details in live cells
Olympus launches next-generation X Line objectives for clinical, research applications
Olympus and USC announce new partnership to advance cancer research
Olympus continues quest for best life science light microscopy images in 2018
Olympus offers advantages of light sheet microscopy and high-quality optics in Alpha³ system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Olympus Life Science Solutions

See all content from Olympus Life Science Solutions
You might also like... ×
AI pathology diagnostic tool developed using deep learning technology from Olympus