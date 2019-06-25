Promising new technique for high throughput protein purification

Postnova Analytics has published an application report that describes a promising new protein purification technique based on diffusion.

Protein purification is a widely used and important tool for biotechnology labs. Traditionally the most commonly used techniques for protein purification have been based upon column chromatography, ultracentrifugation and ultrafiltration.

The applications report details the new analytical technique, developed by Postnova Analytics, which purifies proteins based upon their diffusion through a thin liquid barrier using a continuous SPLITT fractionation system.

Experimental results are provided that demonstrate how the diffusion-based purification system is able to provide a fast, high throughput alternative to traditional protein purification methods. A single cartridge continuous SPLITT fractionation system is shown to be capable of processing 1.4 liters of protein solution (43g of protein) per day.

Based on easily cleaned, reusable cartridges the continuous SPLITT fractionation system offers a cost effective and efficient tool for producing high purity proteins.

Postnova Analytics

