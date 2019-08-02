Probiotics for kidney disorders to be showcased at ANNA 2019 in Dallas

Kibow Biotech, Inc., Pennsylvania, will feature its product for Kidney Illness, RENADYL™, at the 50th Anniversary Meeting of the American Nephrology Nurse Association (ANNA) in Dallas, Texas, USA.

RENADYL™, the worlds first and only use of probiotics for those with kidney health issues will be presented to the Nephrology Nurses (i.e., nurses who are kidney health specialists) from across the country, at Hilton Anatole, Dallas, TX 75207, USA, April 12-15, 2019.

Kibow Biotech has been a long-time supporter of this incredible organization! It is a gathering of this nation's finest Nephrology nurses! We recognize that all nurses are important to our healthcare system, and these nurses, like all of them, have a very demanding and difficult job! Additionally, ANNA nurses were among the first in the nation to recognize the importance of the 'gut microbiome,' and its role in a variety of health-related issues, including kidney health." Terrence O. Tormey, CEO, Kibow Biotech

Tormey went on to say that, "We will be discussing how specific strains of probiotics (i.e., beneficial bacteria) can reduce uremic toxins, those which an impaired kidney is not removing."

RENADYL™ is an all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, and non-prescription product, which is available online at www.Renadyl.com, on Amazon, and through Fullscript™ throughout the US.