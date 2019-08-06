UPM Biomedicals introduces new GrowDex-T hydrogel

UPM launches GrowDex-T – a new hydrogel offering researchers exceptional imaging properties for visualisation of cells in 3D. GrowDex-T is the latest addition to UPM Biomedicals’ GrowDex hydrogel product range, which utilises renewable Finnish birch sourced from responsibly managed forests as the key ingredient.

UPM Growdex-T

GrowDex-T has all of the key benefits of the GrowDex product range, being ready to use, room temperature stable, with tunable stiffness and no animal-derived components, a clean matrix that can be customized by the researcher for their particular cells. In addition, GrowDex-T has demonstrated exceptional performance in applications such as 3D cell culture (spheroid and organoid formation), drug release studies and 3D bioprinting.

Moreover, GrowDex-T has shown great promise in the area of regenerative medicine as presented by Dr Akihiro Matsuoka and his team from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine at the ISSCR Annual Meeting in Los Angeles in June 2019.

UPM Biomedicals continues to grow its product portfolio and offers customers and collaborators worldwide an increasingly extensive range of tools to enhance their research. GrowDex products are commercially available through UPM Biomedicals’ online store at https://shop.upmbiochemicals.com/ and via our partners.