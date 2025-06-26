Can saffron treat Alzheimer’s and depression?

Can a spice transform brain health? New research finds saffron rivals conventional drugs for mood and memory, offering hope for safe, natural therapies if future studies confirm the results.

Review: From Mood to Memory: Unlocking Saffron’s Potential in Brain Health. Image Credit: New Africa / Shutterstock

With age, the risk of becoming clinically depressed or anxious rises. Older adults are also more likely to develop mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which often progresses to Alzheimer’s disease (AD). There are limited pharmaceutical treatment options for these conditions. Moreover, most available medications act slowly, produce small benefits, and have adverse side effects.

A recent review article in the journal Cureus describes the neuroprotective potential of saffron, a traditional spice and natural medicine.

Introduction

Neurodegeneration and neuropsychiatric disturbances become more common as people age. They create many disabilities, put increasing burdens on caregivers, and massively increase healthcare costs. Depression and anxiety may be the earliest signs of developing neurodegeneration or may help cause it.

Saffron (Crocus sativus) has been used as food and medicine in South Asia, Persia, and the Mediterranean for ages. Now, however, its neuroprotective activity and potential to prevent or counter anxiety and depression are attracting attention. These effects are mediated by its key constituents, crocin, crocetin, and safranal.

Saffron has multiple neuroprotective and mood-enhancing mechanisms of action. It modulates monoaminergic neurotransmission, including serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, and inhibits acetylcholinesterase. It boosts antioxidant capacity and displays potent anti-inflammatory activity. It also inhibits the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway.

Despite promising clinical results backed by data on its mechanism of action, its clinical use is limited. Issues with its introduction include the lack of safety data with long-term use, non-standardized extracts, and its largely unregulated nature. For instance, the concentrations of crocin and safranal show a wide variation, depending on the source of the saffron, the season in which it was harvested, and the processing method used. Insurance reimbursement and regulatory approval are also barriers to broader clinical use.

Study findings

The authors reviewed randomized controlled trials, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses. The results demonstrate that saffron is associated with consistent improvement in mild-to-moderate depression, equivalent to first-line conventional antidepressants like fluoxetine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI). Saffron is also well tolerated as an antidepressant medication, with mild adverse effects such as nausea, headache, and appetite changes. Similar results were obtained when used in a group with heart disease, underlining its suitability in people with comorbidities. In one trial, crocin (a key saffron constituent) was used as an adjunct to SSRIs, showing additive antidepressant effects.

Among individuals with cognitive impairment (AD or MCI), saffron improved cognitive outcomes as much as standard drugs like memantine or donepezil. In patients with moderate-to-severe AD, changes were assessed using the Severe Cognitive Impairment Rating Scale (SCIRS) and the Functional Assessment Staging Tool (FAST), with both memantine and saffron showing comparable improvements. Adverse events were similar in both groups.

Importantly, saffron was administered at a consistent dosage of 30 mg/day across all cognitive trials, adding value to the findings. Thus, saffron may be a potential option for AD patients who cannot tolerate conventional medications because of their side effects; however, current evidence is insufficient to recommend its use as a replacement for standard therapies.

Mechanisms of action

Several studies have examined the mechanisms of action of saffron, describing five distinct mechanisms.

Monoamine neurotransmitters

Crocin and safranal regulate the levels of the excitatory monoamine neurotransmitters serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. The increase in serotonin levels with saffron was comparable to that with fluoxetine, resulting in similar antidepressant effects.

Cholinesterase inhibition

Acetylcholinesterase is an enzyme that breaks down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in the synaptic cleft. Saffron binds to the active site of this enzyme, inhibiting its activity and thereby increasing acetylcholine concentrations. It therefore has a similar mechanism of action as donepezil and rivastigmine. Since acetylcholine deficiency causes cognitive symptoms in AD, this finding is important.

Antioxidant activity

Both crocin and crocetin help prevent neurodegeneration and mood disorders via their powerful antioxidant effects. They scavenge reactive oxygen species and neutralize free radicals. They also reduce lipid peroxidation, causing malondialdehyde levels to fall, a molecule associated with membrane lipid damage.

Saffron also enhances antioxidant buffer molecules, such as superoxide dismutase and glutathione, thereby preventing oxidative stress.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Chronic low-grade inflammation and microglial activation are key to neurodegenerative disease, causing neuronal injury and more rapid functional worsening. Microglia are immune-inflammatory cells in the central nervous system.

Saffron inhibits multiple inflammatory pathways, involving factors such as nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-κB), TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β. In a two-pronged defense, it inhibits the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway while increasing the transcription of genes with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity.

Synaptic plasticity

Crocin modulates potentially neurotoxic signaling pathways such as glutamate-induced excessive excitation. Its antioxidant effects inhibit apoptosis. It also increases the level of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which mediates synaptic plasticity and enhances learning and memory. Saffron bioactives promote neurogenesis from stem cells, helping to maintain cognitive reserve after neuronal injury. The paper emphasizes the need for future studies to incorporate biomarkers of treatment response, supporting precision medicine approaches.

Conclusion

The attractive safety profile and natural origin of saffron are offset by its extremely high price and lack of regulatory approval. Notably, these studies were all small-scale, conducted over brief periods, and primarily from Iran. This underlines the need for more rigorous research.

Saffron could fill a gap in the market due to its multifaceted neurocognitive effects; however, its adoption is limited by high costs, a lack of standardization, and regulatory hurdles. However, there are significant gaps, such as the need for standardization and dose optimization, and most importantly, confirming long-term safety. Future research should also focus on biomarker identification to enable personalized treatment.

“If these challenges are addressed, saffron may transition from a traditional herbal remedy to an evidence-based adjunct or alternative in the treatment of mood and cognitive disorders.” However, saffron should not yet replace first-line treatments, given the limitations of existing evidence.