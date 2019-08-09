Players who sustain a concussion return to play after 19 days, study shows

With NFL training camps under way for the 2019 season, a Henry Ford Hospital study on concussions found that the time players are sidelined has nearly doubled in the past 20 years.

Sports medicine researchers at Henry Ford evaluated data from the 2012-2015 seasons and found that players who sustained a concussion returned to play on average 19 days later. That's the equivalent of missing about 1 ½ games.

When players returned to play, however, researchers found no significant decline in performance up to three years after injury compared to those who didn't sustain a concussion. The study specifically evaluated data involving NFL running backs and wide receivers.

Related Stories

The study is published online in the American Journal of Sports Medicine.

One of the earliest studies on concussion data came from the NFL's mild traumatic brain injury committee and was published in the journal Neurosurgery in January 2004. Based on data collected between 1996 and 2001, researchers found that NFL players were sidelined for six or fewer days after a concussion.

Toufic Jildeh, M.D., a fourth-year Henry Ford sports medicine resident and the study's lead author, acknowledged the return to play timing is due to today's more stringent concussion protocol used by the NFL.

The high incidence of concussion in football and other contact sports continues to be a major concern. While recent research has shown potential links between traumatic brain injuries and long-term neurological consequences, we sought to evaluate the potential impact of concussion immediately after a concussion."

Toufic Jildeh, M.D., fourth-year Henry Ford sports medicine resident

The Henry Ford study adds to the growing body of research on concussions in sports. Dr. Jildeh says more research is needed to better understand the immediate effects of concussion.

For their retrospective study, Dr. Jildeh and researchers evaluated data on 38 running backs and wide receivers collected from publicly available injury reports, media reports, player profiles and game summaries. The data was compared to 139 running backs and wide receivers who didn't sustain a concussion in the study period.

Source:

Henry Ford Health System

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New drug could be used for future treatments of brain tumors
Johns Hopkins researchers use nanotechnology to repair faulty brain circuits
Scientists gain insights into how the brain perceives different odors
Home births and hospital births equally safe, says large international study
Insulin affects the brain in more ways than previously believed
Study investigates whether patients with ADPKD should be screened for brain aneurysms
Mice brain study reveals secrets about Alzheimer’s
Smartphone-controlled soft brain implant to treat brain disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Stevens researchers track how the brain behaves upon impact leading to concussion