The Francis Crick Institute, Making Lab

Henniker Plasma Technology supporting research at the Innovative Life Science Research Lab

The Making Lab Science Technology Platform (STP) at The Francis Crick Institute brings together life science research into the construction and use of devices such as microfabricated instruments to control biological systems, microfluidics to move and manipulate the fluid environment, micro-contacting printing to precisely control cell-substrate interactions, sensors to measure biological activities and devices aiding biomedical imaging.

Related Stories Cold plasma treatment could rid homes of allergens

Dr. Desai’s group are positioned to lead a global trend in biology that is enabling the move toward low-cost iterative design of instruments and equipment which are tailor-made for individual groups and experiments. The lab provides researchers with the tools, expertise and training needed to make devices to aid their work as well as a forum to share expertise. Henniker Plasma’s HPT model plasma surface treatment system was recently installed to provide a robust and proven tool for reliable bonding of PDMS to various substrates in the fabrication of microfluidic devices.