Tanner Pharma Group signs distribution agreement with Nephcentric LLC

Tanner Pharma Group (“Tanner”), a global provider of integrated specialty access solutions, has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Nephcentric LLC (“Nephcentric”), a developer and marketer of evidence based therapeutic options for people with kidney disease and metabolic disorders. The agreement names Tanner as a distributor of urea 15g in areas outside of the United States, Canada, and the Middle East where the product is not yet registered. Urea 15 g is a Medical Food for the management of hyponatremia.

The distribution will be managed by TannerGAP, Inc. (“TannerGAP”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanner Pharma Group. TannerGAP offers turn key global access solutions for the distribution of products from markets of supply to markets of demand.

We are excited to work with Nephcentric on a global level to provide urea 15g access to patients in need."

Maryori Alvarenga, Managing Director of US and Global Director for TannerGAP

We are looking forward to our partnership with Tanner to help expand our reach beyond North America. Our partnership with Tanner will help more patients in need gain access to our cost-effective, evidence-based therapeutic options."

Caroline Von Scheven, Operations Lead for Nephcentric

Tanner Pharma Group

