Perioperative use of chewing gum by surgical patients

Many anesthesiologists forbid patients from chewing gum in the immediate hours before surgery for fear that it would increase the risk that the patient's stomach contents might end up dumped (aspirated) into the patient's lungs, with potentially deadly consequences (aspiration pneumonitis).

However, current data now suggest that the preoperative use of chewing gum does not adversely affect gastric emptying and that the postoperative use of chewing gum may actually aid recovery in some forms of major surgery. The Open Anesthesia Journal is pleased to announce the publication of a clinical review on this important topic. Entitled "Chewing Gum Use in the Perioperative Period " and authored by Dr. D. John Doyle from the Department of General Anesthesiology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, this open-access peer-reviewed article will be valuable for hospitals and clinics interested in updating their perioperative policies.