ERC Starting Grant to support research on how gut bacteria may affect blood pressure

The community of bacteria inhabiting our bowels, known as the gut microbiome, affects our health and immune system - in a range of different ways. A new research group at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin is setting out to study how these bacteria may be affecting blood pressure. The aim of this research is to develop personalized treatments which will improve the function of the gut microbiome in a way that prevents high blood pressure and organ damage. This endeavor is supported by an ERC Starting Grant from the European Research Council (ERC) worth €1.5 million over five years.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, with high blood pressure considered one of its primary risk factors. High blood pressure can cause potentially severe organ damage to organs such as the heart and kidneys. Chronic inflammatory processes and activation of the immune system determine hypertensive organ damage.

Until now, treatments for high blood pressure have failed to adequately address this issue. This is why new forms of treatment are needed. The gut microbiome represents a promising treatment target because it has an important effect on the immune system and can itself be influenced through diet."

Dr. Nicola Wilck of Charité's Medical Department, Division of Nephrology and Internal Intensive Care Medicine on Campus Virchow-Klinikum

Related Stories

Dr. Wilck hopes his ERC Starting Grant will enable him to gain a better understanding of the role gut bacteria play in relation to blood pressure.

As part of the 'HyperBiota' project, Dr. Wilck and his team will explore the way in which gut bacteria and the immune system communicate and identify new treatment options for patients with high blood pressure. Diet will be a major focus of this research, with Dr. Wilck and his team building on existing knowledge of the effects of dietary changes on blood pressure. "Unfortunately, patients often fail to implement general advice on improving their diets," observes Dr. Wilck, adding: "We therefore hope to develop more personalized and targeted dietary recommendations. These will be designed based on the patient's own microbiome and the best available treatment for high blood pressure. By doing so, we aim to reduce both inflammatory processes and organ damage in patients with high blood pressure." As an internal medicine specialist and a researcher at Charité's Experimental and Clinical Research Center and the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine, Dr. Wilck is enrolled in the Clinician Scientist Program run by Charité and the Berlin Institute of Health.

Source:

Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Community-based salt substitution program cuts new cases of hypertension
New study helps predict high-benefit group for implantable defibrillators
Virginia Tech professor wins NSF grant to study biofilm formation in bacteria
Scientists discover how resistant bacteria block entrance of antibiotics
New 'ETAK Antimicrobial Wet Wipes' for elimination of viruses, bacteria on personal belongings
Red wine could benefit gut bacteria finds study
Care led by non-physician health workers more than doubled control of hypertension
Mouthwash impacts the effects of exercise

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exploring the impact of gut bacteria on gut health