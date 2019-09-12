BIA Separations launches Cornerstone AAV Process Development Service to improve gene therapy production

BIA Separations, a leading bio-chromatography development and manufacturing company, today announced the introduction of CORNERSTONE AAV Process Development Service, a program of integrated process development services and novel technology designed to improve the robustness and yield of AAV-based gene therapy production, while improving the safety of therapeutic products. Through its CORNERSTONE program, the Company aims to help drug-developers overcome critical development bottlenecks in the production and purification of AAVs and other GTMP vectors. This will allow promising new treatments to be brought more rapidly to clinical trials, ultimately delivering medicines sooner to patients.

BIA Separations launches Cornerstone AAV Process Development Service to improve gene therapy production
BIA Separations’ CIMmultus™ pre-packed chromatographic monolithic columns: part of the CORNERSTONE AAV Process Development Service

It is currently both challenging and expensive to precisely and reproducibly manufacture commercial-scale volumes of viral and non-viral vectors that meet rigorous industry safety standards. Representing the first in a series of CORNERSTONE product programs to be introduced, BIA Separations’ CORNERSTONE AAV Process Development Service provides access to the Company’s extensive expertise in process development and introduces novel CIMasphere™ technology to specifically address the removal of dangerous impurities such as host-cell protein, host-cell DNA and their complexes from manufacturing processes to deliver ultra-pure AAV products.

Related Stories

Host-cell DNA and proteins are among the most problematic contaminants to remove during AAV manufacture, appearing as tightly packed complexes in the form of chromatin. Typical commercially available nucleases struggle to break down chromatin, as it is protected by host-cell DNA’s strong histone associations. In contrast, CIMasphere takes advantage of these strong associations, and uses them to selectively remove the contaminants that cause the most problems during purification.

Pete Gagnon, Chief Scientific Officer at BIA Separations, commented:

The cornerstone of any new construction project defines it future. This is the principle behind our process development program, and we look forward to it becoming the cornerstone of many clinical successes. Over the coming months, we will introduce additional tools and procedures to help scientists meet the unique challenges they face with bringing new therapeutic classes to clinical trials, and eventually to commercial production. Starting with AAVs, the program will expand to include other viral vectors, exosomes, mRNA, and DNA plasmids, among other emerging prospects."

Ingo Nagler, Business Development Officer at BIA Separations, said:

The launch of our CORNERSTONE program reflects BIA Separations’ transition from a product supplier to a full-service solutions company for gene therapy. We have the requisite experience and know-how, alongside real breakthrough technologies that have the potential to significantly accelerate the pace of gene therapy programs for our clients. Our new service responds to an urgent need in the biopharmaceutical industry for turn-key gene therapy production processes, and we believe we are ideally placed to deliver these."

Source:

BIA Separations

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    BIA Separations. (2019, September 12). BIA Separations launches Cornerstone AAV Process Development Service to improve gene therapy production. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 12, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190912/BIA-Separations-launches-Cornerstone-AAV-Process-Development-Service-to-improve-gene-therapy-production.aspx.

  • MLA

    BIA Separations. "BIA Separations launches Cornerstone AAV Process Development Service to improve gene therapy production". News-Medical. 12 September 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190912/BIA-Separations-launches-Cornerstone-AAV-Process-Development-Service-to-improve-gene-therapy-production.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    BIA Separations. "BIA Separations launches Cornerstone AAV Process Development Service to improve gene therapy production". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190912/BIA-Separations-launches-Cornerstone-AAV-Process-Development-Service-to-improve-gene-therapy-production.aspx. (accessed September 12, 2019).

  • Harvard

    BIA Separations. 2019. BIA Separations launches Cornerstone AAV Process Development Service to improve gene therapy production. News-Medical, viewed 12 September 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190912/BIA-Separations-launches-Cornerstone-AAV-Process-Development-Service-to-improve-gene-therapy-production.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »