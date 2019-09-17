Attana invited to showcase latest applications at National University of Singapore's Life Sciences day

Attana is invited to present at the National University of Singapore's Life Sciences Institute Core Facilities Day - NUS Medical Sciences Cluster on Thursday September 20th. In particular, Attana is invited to show Attana's leading applications for interaction characterization of CAR-T cells and tumor tissues.

In collaboration with Attana's partner HVD Life Sciences and NUS Medical Science Cluster, scientists from Attana will present how the company's world leading technology is used for interaction characterization of drugs interactions with cells, sera and tissues. A particular focus will be on applications for CAR-T cells and tumor tissues. CAR-T cells are a form of immunotherapy, in which T-cells are functionalized with Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CAR) for improved recognition of tumor tissues. The functionalization helps the T-cell recognize cancer tumors and consequently improves their ability to fight the cancer. Attana's technology is used to develop and optimize CAR-T cells and to test and validate their function prior to clinical trials.

Source:

Attana

