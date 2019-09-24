Opening up new possibilities for fluorescent imaging of living tissues

The World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) awarded the fifth annual Commercial Innovation of the Year Award at the 2019 World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) to Photon Etc. for their work developing the IR VIVO™ NIR-II imaging system.

The award winner was chosen based on votes from WMIC attendees for IR VIVO's unique capability to obtain in vivo images at wavelengths over 900 nm.

IR VIVO is a sensitive imager at these longer wavelengths where there is much less scattering of light thus enabling better depth penetration and resolution for standard probes such as FDA approved ICG.