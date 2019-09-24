Opening up new possibilities for fluorescent imaging of living tissues

The World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) awarded the fifth annual Commercial Innovation of the Year Award at the 2019 World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) to Photon Etc. for their work developing the IR VIVO™ NIR-II imaging system.

The award winner was chosen based on votes from WMIC attendees for IR VIVO's unique capability to obtain in vivo images at wavelengths over 900 nm.

IR VIVO is a sensitive imager at these longer wavelengths where there is much less scattering of light thus enabling better depth penetration and resolution for standard probes such as FDA approved ICG.

Photon etc’s team consists of biologists, physicists, optical, electronic, mechanical and software engineers. This group is supported by qualified technicians, a dynamic sales and marketing team and a group of visionary leaders.

The WMIC 2019 commercial innovation of year award concurs with Photon Etc.’s entry in the field of preclinical imaging and optical surgical navigation research confirming the groups’ potential to impact these fields in ways not yet imagined.

The development of IR VIVO™ is the first step in this direction of helping preclinical and clinical scientists get better in vivo data.”

Sébastien Blais-Ouellette, President of Photon Etc.

