Streamlining the compound ordering process for life scientists in the US

MolPort, a dedicated full-service e-commerce platform with extensive expertise in compound sourcing, recently announced its expansion into the US with the opening of MolPort Inc.

This new business unit will further streamline the compound ordering process for its many US customers, who will benefit from faster, more efficient ordering and payment procedures, as well as improved customs navigations.

MolPort combines specialized expertise and innovative software tools for compound sourcing with an extensive database of over 7.6 million stock compounds from more than 60 industry-leading suppliers. In doing so, MolPort enables scientists to focus on their research and screening and not on the often lengthy and complex procurement process.

For over a decade, MolPort’s core expertise in compound sourcing has been helping scientists accelerate drug discovery and compound screening programmes. The company provides one of the most trusted and reliable selections of screening compounds and building blocks to benefit computational and medicinal chemists, among others.

By combining natural compounds and other small molecules and building blocks from multiple suppliers, scientists are able to place a single order that includes entities from across different catalogues to generate the best library for their requirements.

MolPort consolidates its commercially available compound database by integrating catalogues from multiple suppliers to produce a single searchable e-commerce platform. It is simple and intuitive to use and is updated and synchronized with supplier inventories on a daily basis.

The database can be accessed through an advanced and powerful structure search or list search. Ordering can take place via the online e-shop, or integrated with a company’s procurement system. MolPort’s expert customer service team is easy to reach and fully equipped to use and advise on existing database tools to help build customer libraries, as well as create custom solutions for their clients.

The expertise and knowledge of the MolPort team means that they are well-placed to consult with customers to precisely understand their requirements, build personalized libraries, and provide detailed product-specific information and integration solutions.

I found MolPort when I was looking to re-source screening hit compounds. The MolPort website is very intuitive and makes it easy to search for exactly what you need or even similar related compounds. The ordering process is very easy and they take care of sourcing and shipping from multiple suppliers. MolPort is my first stop now for sourcing small molecules.” Dr. Nicholas Malmquist, Institut Pasteur

In addition, MolPort offers a range of complimentary extra value-added services to further help customers procure compounds and prepare them for use, while also addressing key logistics and sample preparation challenges.

This includes consolidated shipments, sample reformatting to meet specific requirements, quality control tests performed at an independent laboratory, and sourcing of custom synthesis services.