Baylor Scott & White opens newest full-service hospital in Buda

Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas, opened its newest full-service hospital. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Buda, the System's first medical center in Hays County, is located at 5330 Overpass Road and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The hospital joins primary care and specialty care clinics, which opened a month earlier on the medical center campus. This comprehensive model of co-locating the hospital and clinics on one campus means patients can receive greater care coordination, as hospital and clinic caregivers can work together seamlessly through a single electronic medical record to prevent unnecessary medical tests, reduce wait times and improve the patient experience.

We are excited to open our first hospital in Hays County today, increasing the community's access to our comprehensive model of quality care. Today's opening is the culmination of years of collaborative work with the Buda community, and we believe our medical center reflects the community's health needs while celebrating the history and culture of Hays County." Jay Fox, president, Baylor Scott & White Health – Austin/Round Rock Region

The full-service hospital provides 24/7 emergency care and comprehensive inpatient care, including diagnostic services, intensive care, surgical services, and more.

The clinics offer primary care and specialty care services such as pediatrics, cardiology, chiropractic care, endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, podiatry, general surgery, and pulmonology.

With an ability to add future services, the hospital and the clinic can meet the needs of Buda as the area's population grows.

"Our focus is on keeping people healthy through wellness and preventative care," said Robin Watson, MD, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White Health - Austin/Round Rock Region. "Bringing a multitude of services to Buda in one location gives patients more access to convenient and coordinated care."

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Buda joins the System's Austin/Round Rock Region, which spans a five-county area and includes seven medical centers and more than 70 access points where patients can receive care from more than 420 providers in more than 70 medical specialties. A medical center in Austin is set to open in early 2020.